Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Continue Their Hard Launch W/ Footage From A Cosy Dinner In NYC

After rumours began swirling all the way back in April, it finally seems Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet might actually be dating. Or are they? Surely not. Unless?

A video has emerged of the A-list pair at a snug, candlelit dinner in New York hosted by french designer Haider Ackermann.

You’ll be pleased to hear there was no snogging. Or maybe you wanted snogging? In which case, sorry.

The dinner looks like an art exhibition in and of itself. There’s at least 40 candles on the table, all varying sizes. Hope none of the attendees were wearing silk…

I also love how both Ackermann and the guy sitting next to Jenner are both wearing sunnies indoors. What’s with rich people not knowing how much light is in any given space?

Chalamet is also wearing a hat in the dimly lit indoor space. What’s next, SPF50+? Get a GRIP people.

The original video was uploaded by jewellery designer Gaia Repossi in what was surely a calculated move.

We are being breadcrumbed along like never before and I don’t even care!!!

This video landed on our screens just days after Jenner and Chalamet were spotted smooching at a Beyoncé concert for all the world to see (on TikTok).

Back in June, the pair were also papped after it was reported Jenner was spending “upwards of six days a week” at Chalamet’s Beverly Hills pad.

Well well well. Kris Jenner, has done it.

She’s successfully crafted a relationship that we thought was absolutely bonkers and somehow made us all excited to see it come to fruition.

26-year-old Jenner’s latest relationship with rapper Travis Scott reportedly ended in January.

A source has told US Weekly that despite the breakup, the two intend to stay mates and focus on parenting their kids. They have two children together, Stormi and Aire Webster.