The Name Of Rihanna & A$AP Rocky’s Second Bub Has Leaked Online And God They’re Fkn Cool

Late last month Rihanna gave birth to her second child with A$AP Rocky. While it’s a feat that millions of extraordinary women do around the world each day, it felt extra special that our collective MOTHER was gracing us with another genetically blessed bebé. Now, two weeks after the planet was forever changed by this baby’s presence, we know what the little tike’s name is.

Are you ready?



Reportedly, they’ve named their baby boy Riot Rose Mayers.



God, that’s so fucking cool.

(Image Source: Getty Images / Gotham)

The information comes after an outlet called Blast apparently managed to get their grimy little mitts on the baby’s birth certificate. They claim that he was born on August 1, two days earlier than TMZ’s report on August 3.



Judging by the name it seems like Rihanna and A$AP have taken some inspiration from my personal lord and saviour Kris Jenner and gone with a letter theme for their offspring. While Kris went with K, Rihanna chose the letter ‘R’.



I love these matriarchs.



The hot couple called their first child RZA Athelston Mayers after the Wu-Tang clan member. Again, ridiculously and effortlessly cool.



To be totally honest, the fact that the couple have chosen a name with more automatic rizz than I could ever muster shouldn’t be a surprise. Even her pregnancy announcement at the Super Bowl managed to be one of the biggest moments of the year after she merged it with her first performance in five years.



So there you have it. We all must contend for mother’s attention with her two spawn who are automatically cooler than we’ll ever be.



Good luck to us all.



