Last week we were all devastated when spicy rumours emerged claiming A$AP Rocky and his pregnant girlfriend Rihanna had broken up.

The scandalous claims were that Rihanna had dumped the rapper after she found out out he’d been cheating on her with shoe designer Amina Muaddi.

For context, Muaddi worked closely with Rihanna on designs for her Fenty footwear range, which is how the two are connected.

The entire thing was extra upsetting since Rihanna is currently gloriously pregnant with the couple’s first child, rocking some seriously extra maternity fashion and generally being a goddamn queen.

However, some recent developments indicated the entire thing was most probably BS. Hooray! It’s an Easter miracle.

Firstly, although Rihanna and A$AP Rocky haven’t commented on the claims, they were snapped heading out for dinner and looked pretty cosy. This is a good sign. If my partner was cheating on me with a shoe designer, I wouldn’t be joining him for a sexy date night.

Secondly, the person who tweeted these scurrilous claims has now walked them back and apologised.

Per Page Six, fashion writer Louis Pisano tweeted on April 14 that the couple had “split” and Rihanna had dumped A$AP after discovering the alleged affair with Muaddi.

Pisano has since issued an apology on Twitter, and said they “made a dumb decision” when tweeting out the gossip.

Pisano added they got “way too wrapped up in Twitter drama and unfortunately leaned into being messy as a brand which is something going forward I am going to move away from.”

Cop the entire apology below:

It seems Pisano was perhaps shocked by how seriously their claims were taken as fact. Honestly, the fact that people are still shocked by the consequences of their own actions is endlessly funny to me. WHAT DID YOU EXPECT???

Amina Muaddi, the subject of the rumours, put out a statement on her Instagram Story on Friday after the rumours got out of hand.

According to Page Six, she said:

“I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile,” she said. “I initially assumed that this fake gossip — fabricated with such malicious intent — would not be taken seriously.

“However in the last 24 hr I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky haven’t commented on the story — instead, they just went out to dinner looking fabulous. Which is a response, really.