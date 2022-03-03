Someone had the audacity to try and reprimand Rihanna for being “late” to a red carpet appearance and naturally, it did not go well for them.

You can always count on Rihanna for iconic behaviour but her latest foray into the public eye is truly one for the books.

Heavily pregnant and donned in sexy lingerie, Rihanna was making her way down the red carpet at Dior’s fashion show when someone in the crowd yelled out “you’re late” not once, but twice.

Imagine having the audacity to not only reprimand a celebrity for being late to a red carpet shoot, but for that celebrity to be Rihanna.

The queen already doesn’t give a fuck about punctuality (as she should), but also… she’s pregnant! If there were ever a time in her life where she shouldn’t be heckled for how long it takes her to get somewhere, it’s now.

But of course, trust Rihanna to respond in the most exquisite way possible: by looking directly at the heckler and saying “no shit” in the iciest tone I’ve ever heard in my fkn life.

Forget jokes about third degree burns, the frost here bites hard.

Twitter is losing its mind over the interaction, with one person commenting that if Rihanna looked at them that way, they’d need therapy. Honestly, same.

The way she looked at her…I would have my therapist on speed dial pic.twitter.com/XVLLTm3Bj3 — Zest (@FriedBaddie) March 1, 2022

I’d simply have to quit on the spot. Find me for the next two years like this: pic.twitter.com/Sy1z1KqYvz — madi ✡︎ #PrayForPeace (@madeIeina) March 1, 2022

If there’s one person’s shit list I don’t want to be on, it’s Rihanna’s.

that side eye from Rih is giving this pic.twitter.com/0GiK5rVM3b — 🌻 (@BaddieClaire) March 1, 2022

I once worked with her on the day drinking segment of Seth Meyers and she was 3 hours late. And we did not care because 1st off it’s Ri and B, we get paid by the hour, so more money for us. Besides she has a bunch of things going on at once. — Why are you being weird, TO ME?! (@iveebeevy) March 1, 2022

The incident has obviously led to many a meme. Enjoy:

my coworkers: “you’re late,”

me with my starbucks: “no shit.” pic.twitter.com/IJb0G8X6bE — 𝒮𝒽𝒶𝓀𝓎𓂀 𝔽𝕣𝕖𝕖 𝕆𝔽 𓂀 🇩🇴🇳🇮🏳️‍🌈 (@LaPrincesaShaky) March 1, 2022

1. I’d never tell Rihanna she’s late to anything.

2. I’d never tell a pregnant woman they’re late to anything.

3. I’d never tell pregnant Rihanna she’s late to anything. — Malcolm Friday (@cantforgofriday) March 1, 2022

me waddling into work with my takeaway coffee and toastie https://t.co/FlzZ6veBvq — woman, interrupting (@LinManuelCarrie) March 2, 2022

The fact that she said “you’re late” twice like the Lord spared you the first time and you still tried it.. 😂 https://t.co/RGV2jV0k8B — Sporty Spice (@Meekahchu) March 1, 2022

Moral of the story: Do not fuck with Rihanna.