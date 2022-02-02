In the wake of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s bébé announcement, it’s been revealed that Drake seems to periodically unfollow and refollow the couple. Truly down bad.

After Rihanna announced her pregnancy, there were a slew of memes about how Drake would react.

I just know Drake’s close friends story looks like this right now

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – — Paul McCallion (@OrangePaulp) February 1, 2022

Drake about to show up to that baby shower like Maleficent and cause a scene — Rose Dommu (@rosedommu) February 1, 2022

Drake gonna drop some bars like “woman of my dreams having a baby & I ain’t responsible, when that shit get Rocky I hope she hit my line As Soon As Possible” — V ØR VØSS (@NL_Vossi) January 31, 2022

I know drake just put take care on — paul (@paulswhtn) January 31, 2022

drake just fell to his knees in whole foods https://t.co/r7UaBpdeSe — casper moon (@mountbellyache) January 31, 2022

Honestly I’m just begging him not to release another album. Please Aubrey, we’ve seen enough.

READ MORE A Love Letter To Rihanna Because She Deserves The Goddamn World And I'm So Fkn Happy For Her

Then the eagle-eyed people at Pop Tingz on Twitter found that Drake wasn’t following either A$AP or Rihanna on Instagram.

Drake unfollowed Rihanna and A$AP Rocky on Instagram???? pic.twitter.com/ABylOhd9fW — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingzz) February 1, 2022

I put my detective hat on to investigate this serious case of down-baddery.

Drake reportedly unfollowed Rihanna in 2018 after she said they “don’t have a friendship” during an interview with VOGUE.

Then in April 2020 it was reported that Drake had refollowed Rihanna on Insta but she didn’t follow back. Ouch.

This is why we block our exes and move on.

To throw another mysterious spanner in the works, Drake then unfollowed Rihanna again after she appeared with A$AP at the Met Gala. So, it’s likely that he simply hadn’t refollowed her before the pregnancy announcement.

In case you’ve missed the tragic trajectory of Drake and Rihanna’s relo, they were first linked back in 2009 at a bowling alley in New York. Look, everyone loves a good ten-pin bowling date.

Rihanna said they were just friends in 2010, Drake hinted that they were more than friends in the same year, this is the trajectory of the next decade.

They performed together at the Grammy’s and collabed on undisputed banger ‘Take Care’ in 2011 and again on ‘Work’ in 2016. Sorry to remind you all of just how long ago ANTI came out.

During the 2016 MTV VMAs Drake said Rihanna was “someone [he’d] been in love with since [he] was 22 years old”.

In the same 2018 interview with VOGUE where she said she and Drake were no longer pals, Rihanna said the moment was “awkward”.

Moderate offence to Drake but I just did a full body shudder.

Anyway fast forward to the year of our lord Rihanna (otherwise known as 2022). Pop Tingz originally claimed that Drake also unfollowed A$AP Rocky but a quick glance at Champagne Papi’s following list begs to differ.

Drake is currently following A$AP.

According to a follow up tweet by Pop Tingz, Drake refollowed A$AP a day after unfollowing him.

Drake has re-followed A$AP Rocky, after he had unfollowed him yesterday. pic.twitter.com/6CWDKlt1TY — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingzz) February 2, 2022

The plot, it thickens. The new Drake album, it looms ever closer.