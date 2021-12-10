Another day, another TikTok video going viral despite being fake news. Cue this TikTok, which shares spicy as fuck, but ultimately fake, Instagram stories that appeared to have been posted by notorious fuckboi Tristan Thompson‘s alleged baby mama.

In case you missed it, Tristan Thompson’s baby mama Maralee Nichols claims she is pregnant with her third child by the basketball star, alleging the baby was conceived while (you guessed it) Tristan was still dating Khloe Kardashian.

According to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, Maralee Nichols is suing Tristan for child support as well as for costs associated with the pregnancy, and she’s threatening to out his alleged cheating with some damning text messages. Now he’s reportedly trying to get a gag order to suppress her and the whole thing’s a mess.

What has this got to do with Kylie Jenner and Drake allegedly hooking up, you ask?

Well, a fake Instagram account impersonating Maralee Nichols went on a rampage earlier this week, sharing screenshots of Instagram DMs that appear to be from Tristan. Just a heads up, as we understand it Maralee Nichol’s official instagram handle is @maraleenichols and it’s private with an exclusive followership. The fake account’s handle was @maraleenicholsfitness_, and that account no longer exists.

Anyway, the account claimed that Kylie Jenner cheated on her boyfriend Travis Scott with Drake, which is pretty fkn spicy considering he literally has a song lyric that goes ‘you used to do skincare, but now you do swimwear’. *Side eye emoji*.

TikToker Hannah Kosh (@hannahkosh), who is known for dishing celebrity goss, shared the claims and screenshots as tea from Maralee herself and the video now has 8.2 million views.

The TikTok has since been shared all over the internet, with actual publications as well as accounts with millions of followers on Instagram posting it and creating an uproar. Buuuut, it’s actually fake news.

Aside from the difference in handles and the fact that Maralee Nichols’s Instagram bio literally warns that anyone posting with any other handle isn’t her, The Sun also reported that a source confirmed the account is fake.

So, there ya have it folks. Just because someone posts something on TikTok, doesn’t necessarily mean it’s true. Am I saying that Kylie and Drake never hooked up? No, those two are definitely suss. But, that doesn’t mean the fake Maralee posts are real, so let’s all check Instagram handles before we lose our shit.