Rihanna Has Given Birth And It’s Probably The Closest Thing We’ve Got To The Second Coming

It’s time to crack open the bubbly and light up a big ‘ol doobie because everyone’s favourite Bajan pop princess Rihanna has apparently given birth to another baby.

TMZ have gone live with reports that the 35-year-old and her partner A$AP Rocky welcomed a second boy on August 3 in Los Angeles. According to their sources they’ve chosen a name that begins with ‘R’ which will fit nicely with their first born son RZA who is 15 months old. Sibling names beginning with the same letter? Move over Kris Jenner, there’s a new momager in town.

A few weeks ago the rumour mill started rumblin’ with whispers that RiRi had given birth to a girl but I guess her house is to remain A$AP cock-y for now. Back in February she told British Vogue she isn’t fussed on the gender of her children but confirmed her partner was keen on having a son.

“Listen, I’m down for whatever,” she said. “My wish would be I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I’m here. I’m open [to any baby gender]. Girl, boy. Whatever.”

“At first he was open, then he was like, ‘Nah, I want a boy, I’m sure.’ I was just like, ‘Lord, please let this man get what he wants…’”

This very happy news comes after Rihanna made the most epic pregnancy announcement during her Super Bowl Halftime performance earlier this year in February. If my maths is correct (it often isn’t) she would have been around 3 months up the duff at the time and put on incredible show.

Honestly, mother.

Congratulations to the the fam, we can’t wait to see you activate world domination.