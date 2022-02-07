Gigi Hadid has backtracked after causing a “commotion” with an oddly worded comment she left on Rihanna’s bb announcement photo.

ICYMI: Last week RiRi officially confirmed that she and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first bub in a sweet Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Loads of celebs left comments on the post congratulating the pair, including Gigi who wrote “three angels.”

Folks immediately took this to mean that Rihanna must be having triplets (or twins, if you count Rihanna as one of the three angels).

People also pointed out that Rihanna mentioned “the gang” in her caption, which could have been referring to the ~gang~ of children in her belly.

After noticing the “commotion” her comment had caused, she then dropped a follow-up comment to calm the crowd: “I just caught word of this commotion. I meant rih / rocky / baby lol.”

Rihanna first revealed she’s pregz by showcasing her baby bump while walking the streets of New York City with her rapper boo last week.

Have a peek at the piccies here.

In March 2020, Rihanna told Vogue that “in 10 years … I’ll be 42. I’ll be ancient! I’ll have kids, three or four of them.”

Big congrats to all involved, except Gigi and her unintentionally cryptic caption.