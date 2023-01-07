Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reportedly split for a second time after the two spent the festive period apart from one another.

A source has told US Weekly that despite the breakup, the two intend to stay mates and focus on parenting their kids. They have two children together, Stormi and Baby Webster.

“Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” the source told the publication.

“This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great co-parents.”

Jenner took Stormi with her on the Aspen trip which she spent with her bestie Stassie Karanikolaou as well as Justin and Hailey Bieber. A truly star-studded holiday mixer.

In the holiday photo dump and TikTok uploaded in the first week of January, fans noticed there was no Travis to be seen.

One of the last times the two were seen in public together was at a private concert in Miami in the first week of December.

The two were reportedly smooching big time so clearly there’s been a change of heart since that night.

The past year or so wouldn’t have been easy for the former couple after the horrifying Astroworld disaster in November 2021.

The mass casualty that included a 9-year-old child occurred during Travis’ set which Kylie was attending.

She was later slammed by fans for posting a less-than-respectful Instagram post about the tragedy.

Then, in August of 2022 Kylie posted a video where the rapper appeared to attack a door (?) backstage at one of his concerts which was met with horrified reactions from fans.

“He’s still raging like it hasn’t even been a year since Astroworld happened and he has already forgotten about the families,” one commented.

More breakup news to come.