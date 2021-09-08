After approximately 192847123901293 rumours, Kylie Jenner has confirmed she is expecting baby numéro deux with her partner, Travis Scott. And yes, there’s video confirmation.

For some time now, the internet has been rife with rumours about Kylie’s pregnancy. Her legion of fans churned out theory after theory, arguing over the possibility of a second baby. And then, a mysterious source told the elite gossip mongers at Page Six that the rumours were true.

That clinched it for many, but now we have actual confirmation.

In a sweet video, similar to the pregnancy announcement she made for wee Stormi, Kylie shared intimate videos of the moment she found out she was pregnant, telling an extremely stoked Travis, and trips to the doctor.

The video also featured Kylie and little Stormi telling Kris Jenner the very happy news, as well as Kylie’s baby bump. There’s one moment where Stormi kisses Kylie’s belly and I cried a little – it’s soooo sweet.

Have at it.

Kylie and Travis, who recently got back together, welcomed their first child Stormi into the world three years ago.

“Kylie is a few months along. She has a cute bump. She is beyond excited,” a source close to the Kardsahian/Jenner clan told People.

“She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom.

“She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again. She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family.”

Congratulations to Mum and Dad – we (I) can’t wait to see the pregnancy photoshoots Kylie shares with us this time.