Kylie Jenner has just given birth to her second bubba with rapper Travis Scott, a baby boy and lil bro to sweet Stormi.

The reality star and makeup mogul made the exciting announcement on Instagram by sharing a black-and-white photo of ehr son’s hands and wrote: “2/2/22.”

There’s been a lot of speculation about whether or not Kylie had already given birth to her bub.

First there was that pic of a baby’s bottle in the background of one of Travis Barker’s pics, plus the fact that she’s been relatively in hiding lately, which is exactly when she did when she was pregnant with bb Stormi three years back.

“She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while,” an insider told People.

“She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again. She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family.”

Congrats to the happy fam and especially Kris who’s prob the most stoked in the Kardashian/Jenner group chat!