Kylie Jenner just posted a romantic throwback photo of her and on-again-off-again boyfriend Travis Scott, so does this mean they’re back together?

Jenner and Scott split back in October last year, but appeared to be nicely coparenting 2-year-old Stormi ever since.

Kylie took to Instagram on Friday to share some throwback photos of her and her *maybe ex-boyfriend at a Houston Rockets NBA game back in May of 2017.

The photos, which was taken just one month after the couple met at Coachella, feature a very loved-up Jenner and Scott way before they shared a baby together.

“It’s… a…mood,” the photos on her Instagram Story were captioned.

WHAT’S A MOOD? KYLIE? TELL US!

The romantic side-eye seems like a dead giveaway that she’s got the hots for her former boyfriend again, but we’re also talking about the woman who hid a pregnancy from us for nine months. I assure you, Kylie is only giving us what she wants us to know.

Obviously, fans went wild over the photos. Most of us have been speculating the couple getting back together, but some have gone so far as to question whether Jenner is already pregnant with bebe Scott #2.

The speculation comes just a day after Kylie posed in a *very* relatable private jet photo wearing Travis’ collaboration with Nike.

“Brb baby,” she captioned the photo.

Honestly, it’s hard to tell exactly what’s going on considering the two are already pretty well-known for spending time together to coparent Stormi.

Please, let it be true. Give our poor mortal souls a reason to believe in love again.