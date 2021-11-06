People have taken to Twitter to slam Kylie Jenner for an Instagram story depicting her partner Travis Scott‘s set at Astroworld, after at least eight people died during a horrific “mass casualty event” during his performance.

Jenner posted a series of pics and videos for her 280 million followers on Instagram from before and during Astroworld, including the standard pre-show mirror selfies and photo of baby Stormi‘s (who she shares with Scott) trailer.

She also took some pics and videos during Scott’s set, including a sweeping crowd shot that includes a very obvious ambulance attempting to make its way through the thousands of concertgoers.

Credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner

As the crowd surge occurred around 15 minutes into Scott’s set, one could assume that the paramedics are attempting to come to the aid of those in medical distress.

People on Twitter are calling Jenner out for leaving up the story, given that it’s been hours since the tragic loss of lives was announced.

Others replied to Jenner’s most recent tweet with angry, Astroworld related responses.

While other Twitter users kept it pretty simple.

Travis Scott (and Kylie Jenner) are yet to publicly comment on the incident. At time of publishing, Jenner’s IG story is still live.

