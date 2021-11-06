People have taken to Twitter to slam Kylie Jenner for an Instagram story depicting her partner Travis Scott‘s set at Astroworld, after at least eight people died during a horrific “mass casualty event” during his performance.

Jenner posted a series of pics and videos for her 280 million followers on Instagram from before and during Astroworld, including the standard pre-show mirror selfies and photo of baby Stormi‘s (who she shares with Scott) trailer.

She also took some pics and videos during Scott’s set, including a sweeping crowd shot that includes a very obvious ambulance attempting to make its way through the thousands of concertgoers.

As the crowd surge occurred around 15 minutes into Scott’s set, one could assume that the paramedics are attempting to come to the aid of those in medical distress.

omg i literally can’t, kylie posted an instagram story of the concert and you can CLEARLY SEE THE PARAMEDICS TRYING TO GET THROUGH LIKE WTF #ASTROWORLDFest #AstroWorld pic.twitter.com/HY5SsysuCn — L (@allshewrtebiebs) November 6, 2021

People on Twitter are calling Jenner out for leaving up the story, given that it’s been hours since the tragic loss of lives was announced.

@KylieJenner sitting there on her throne nice and safe WITH Stormi ffs whilst this is going on and she still has not taken it down. What a fucked up world we live in #ASTROWORLDFest — lisa (@lisaparkermills) November 6, 2021

Kylie Jenner still has her astroworld stories up on IG, as if it was a good time where nothing bad happened? Can’t stand that insensitive dumb bitch. Where is her PR team? #Astroworld — Justine Hudson (@DrJustineHudson) November 6, 2021

Kylie Jenner is selfish and ugly heart.. she didn’t even sympathize with the 8 people who died!!.. ok let’s say, she was excited and didn’t notice it.. but until this time she didn’t delete the video of ambulance carrying their bodies? This person is horrible ???? — و. (@homelan21) November 6, 2021

I swear Kylie Jenner couldn't be more stupid but now her stupidness escalated more levels.

That story with an ambulance in the middle is still up ???? — covidmas is coming ???? (@hollytatewood) November 6, 2021

@KylieJenner literally so disconnected from reality … still filming while there’s an ambulance going through the crowd, people dying on the ground. Disgusting. #ASTROWORLDFest — K (@Nilbogxx) November 6, 2021

Others replied to Jenner’s most recent tweet with angry, Astroworld related responses.

Soooooooo we're just gonna ignore what happened at your baby daddys music festival???? You have a video on your IG with the ambulance in the crowd and you don't give fuckkkk. I hope y'all lose everything. You don't care about your fans at all. — Payton Guarnett (@elizabeth9750) November 6, 2021

While other Twitter users kept it pretty simple.

Fuck Kylie Jenner too. — Miss Edwards (@msxIana) November 6, 2021

Travis Scott (and Kylie Jenner) are yet to publicly comment on the incident. At time of publishing, Jenner’s IG story is still live.