Kylie Jenner has broken her silence following the tragedies that occurred at her boyfriend Travis Scott’s Astroworld show over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram, the makeup mogul, who is pregnant with her second child, wrote that both she and her boyfriend were “broken and devastated” by the events that unfolded at the concert.

“Travis and I are broken and devastated,” she began. “My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway by yesterday’s events. And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans at the Houston community.”

She went on to address the backlash over her Instagram Story, which she shared in the midst of the tragedies.

“I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing,” she wrote.

“I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted.”

Jenner posted a series of pics and videos for her 280 million followers on Instagram from before and during Astroworld, including pre-show mirror selfies and a pic of baby Stormi‘s trailer.

She also took some photos and videos during Scott’s set, including a sweeping crowd shot that includes a very obvious ambulance attempting to make its way through the thousands of concertgoers.

People on Twitter called Jenner out for leaving the stories live on her Instagram, given that it had been hours since the tragic loss of lives was announced.

Kylie Jenner still has her astroworld stories up on IG, as if it was a good time where nothing bad happened? Can’t stand that insensitive dumb bitch. Where is her PR team? #Astroworld — Justine Hudson (@DrJustineHudson) November 6, 2021

@KylieJenner sitting there on her throne nice and safe WITH Stormi ffs whilst this is going on and she still has not taken it down. What a fucked up world we live in #ASTROWORLDFest — lisa (@lisaparkermills) November 6, 2021

At least eight people between the ages of 14 and 27 were killed and hundred more injured after the crowd surged towards the stage at Friday’s concert.

Twenty three people were taken to nearby hospitals by emergency responders, Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena shared, revealing that 11 of those were in cardiac arrest. Over 300 people were treated at a “field hospital” at the site.