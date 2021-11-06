Travis Scott has released a statement after the horrific “mass casualty event” during his set at Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas where at least eight people died and several hospitalised.

In a statement shared on Twitter, Scott said that he was “absolutely devastated by what took place last night.”

“My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.

“Houston P[olice] D[epartment] has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.”

“I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need,” he added.

“Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department, and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All.”

According to Houston fire chief Samuel Peña, the surge occurred at around 9.15PM local time, when Travis Scott was performing on the opening night of the two-day event.

“The crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage, and that caused some panic, and it started causing some injuries,” Peña said in a press conference, according to Sky News.

Once the surge began, “people started to fall out, become unconscious and it created additional panic,” Peña added.

Chief Lieutenant Larry Satterwhite from Houston PD was nearby when the incident unfolded.

“It seems like it happened with just over the course of a few minutes — suddenly we had several people down on the ground experiencing some type of cardiac arrest or some type of medical episode,” he said.

According to the New York Post, Peña said that by 9.38PM, authorities were calling it “mass casualty incident” as medics on site struggled to keep up with the number of injuries.

Peña said “hundreds of others” were injured during the crush, with at least 17 taken to hospital with around 11 suffering cardiac arrest. Travis Scott’s set was immediately called off after the incident.

Footage from earlier that day showed concertgoers storming the gates in stampede footage. Travis Scott’s partner Kylie Jenner has been slammed for a tactless Instagram story taken during Scott’s set that clearly shows an ambulance making its way through the crowd.