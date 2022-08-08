Fans are calling out both Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott over a video shared to the reality star’s social media in which the rapper attacks a door.

In the disturbing post, Travis pounds and kicks a door backstage following a show while NBA superstar James Harden cheers him on.

Kylie can be heard laughing and cheering in the background as Travis continues screaming.

The makeup mogul seemingly recorded the footage after she and their four-year-old daughter Stormi watched the rapper perform.

It is unknown if Stormi was present backstage while the video was filmed.

KD & James Harden hanging out with Travis Scott via Kylie Jenner’s tik tok with all due respect 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FuSOVWXJvw — Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) August 6, 2022

As reported by The Sun, folks have called the rapper out for his behaviour, especially following the deaths at his concert just last year.

“He’s behaving like a maniac. The last time this man raged, people got killed. This isn’t ‘cool’ or ‘edgy’ in the slightest,” one fan wrote.

“He’s still raging like it hasn’t even been a year since Astroworld happened and he has already forgotten about the families,” another added.

“So much second hand embarrassment when he tried to beat that door up,” a third fan wrote.

“He’s so gross!” wrote another.

As spied by Buzzfeed, the video was discussed in a Reddit forum and one person wrote: “This is soooo insensitive to the lives lost at his festival. It shows that he thinks super highly of himself and looks pretty aggressive and self consumed. Like who does this? Especially this being his first big solo performance since you’d think he’ll be a lot more humble and self reflective smh.”

Following the backlash, Kylie Jenner scrubbed the video from TikTok but it’s still live on her Instagram in a gallery alongside pics of their kids.

On November 5 2021, 10 people — including a 9-year-old child — died at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston and hundreds more were injured.

Travis Scott was accused of “inciting the crowd” during his headline performance.

It was also reported that he continued performing for 37 minutes after the festival had been declared a mass casualty incident.