WOULD YA LOOK AT THAT: Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet Have Been Papped Together

When I first heard the rumours that makeup mogul Kylie Jenner and tiny actor-turned-heartthrob Timothée Chalamet were dating, I thought it was a bit silly. I mean, I saw the evidence, but I thought it was all a ruse by Kardashian overlord Kris Jenner. But now, sneaky little paparazzis have snapped pics of the pair hanging out at Timothée’s mansion on ~multiple~ occasions.



According to sources obtained by The Daily Mail, Kylie has been spending “upwards of six days a week” at Timothée’s Beverly Hills pad.

The pair have been spotted taking little walks around the lovely gardens of the property. In one pic, Kylie has her hand outstretched to Timothée like I’d imagine she’d gesture to Stormi when they cross a road.



In other pics, they’re joined by their famous siblings Kendall Jenner and actor Pauline Chalamet, other times the duo have been kickin’ it without a chaperone.



Also, please excuse me because I had no fkn clue Timmy had a famous sister until today.



You can have a look at the pics here, or in the vid below.

While the pics are probably taken with a lens the size of my thigh, it’s very clearly Kylie and Timothée. Unlike the blurry-ass pics of Taylor Swift and Matty Healy taken in a limo during the early days of their romance.



Personally, I reckon the most surprising thing was that the paps captured Kylie holding a pack of ciggies and an ash tray. I never took Stormi’s mum to be an analog girl. She gives blue razz vape vibes through and through.

READ MORE A New Ep Of The Kardashians Seems To Show That Kylie *Did* Ignore Hygiene Protocols At Her Lab

Even though we now know for sure that the two hang out together, I still think this is an entirely PR-based move.



But I’d love to be proven wrong purely so we can see Timmy bring his unique brand of je ne sais quoi to The Kardashians Season Four.



Image Source: Getty / GC Images & Robert Kamau





