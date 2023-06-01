A New Ep Of The Kardashians Seems To Show That Kylie *Did* Ignore Hygiene Protocols At Her Lab

Remember when Kylie Jenner got slammed for ignoring sanitation protocols at the Kylie Cosmetics lab and she denied breaching any standards? Well, the latest episode of The Kardashians seemingly shows that statement was a crock of shit.

During Thursday’s episode of the show we all love to hate, Jenner visited the Kylie Cosmetics manufacturing facility in Milan — and there was not a hygiene standard to be seen.

Sans gloves and with her long hair out and proud, Jenner started hand-mixing a concealer. She then brought the beaker to her lips and said: “I kind of want to drink it.”

Firstly: what? Secondly: out of all the makeup products you could possibly drink, you’re going with concealer? Surely a luscious lip gloss would be more appetising, or even a bright blush. I have definitely seen dewy highlighters that look so delicious on the skin, I just want to give them a lick. But concealer? Please.

Alas, I digress. Jenner then used a spatula to swatch the allegedly scrumptious-looking concealer on the back of her gloveless hand, and popped the dirty tool back in the beaker. Kylie, sis … the cross-contamination!

She also filled a bottle of foundation from a machine and a lid on without wearing gloves. At this stage, I’m just going to assume she doesn’t own a pair of gloves.

The fkn weird thing about the lab visit was that some people around her also had their hair out, flowing wild and free, but then others were running around wearing hairnets, gloves and masks. It was all deeply confusing.

What’s also bizarre is the fact Jenner copped a massive roasting last August after she shared photos of her at the Kylie Cosmetics lab to Instagram.

“In the lab creating new magic for you guys, better than ever,” she wrote.

Folks were not amused, and can you blame them? There’s nothing worse than when your hair ruins your lip gloss when it’s on your mouth, let alone in the fkn tube.

“Aren’t you supposed to wear gloves, mask and the hair net thingy???” one fan asked.

“No gloves?” wrote another.

Cosmetic developer Kevin James Bennett shared his own post slamming Jenner and the “ignorant manufacturer” who allowed her to take staged pics on the manufacturing floor “without following proper sanitation protocols”. Get their ass!

Jenner replied to Bennett stating she was creating “fun samples and taking pictures for content nowhere near the mass manufacturing”. But during the segment on The Kardashians, she said: “I just think it’s really important to see my makeup being made.”

Was she simulating how her makeup is made? Perchance we’ll never know.

All I can say is I’ve seen better sanitation protocols at the Fairy Godmother’s Potion Factory in Shrek 2. Maybe Jenner can take some advice from the good people of Far Far Away.