Kylie Jenner has released a statement after getting slammed by her followers over photos shared from the Kylie Cosmetics lab.

ICYMI: The reality star turned beauty mogul shared a gallery of images to Instagram in which she played around in a lab coat with her long lush locks out.

“In the lab creating new magic for you guys better than ever,” she captioned the pics.

The post quickly became inundated with angry comments from fans accusing her of ignoring sanitary protocols.

“Aren’t you supposed to wear gloves, mask and the hair net thingy???” one fan asked.

“No gloves?” wrote another.

Meanwhile cosmetic developer Kevin James Bennett wrote: “Working with cosmetic manufacturers (and their labs) is part of my job. I have very short hair, and I’ve NEVER been allowed into the lab without a hair net… AND GLOVES. Why are you gaslighting your followers? And what ignorant lab let you touch things without following proper sanitation protocols?”

He then made his own post slamming Jenner, writing: “ATTENTION Kylie fans: If you’d like to share an intelligent, mature comment about this situation, please do. But if you’ve come here to be abusive, your comment will be deleted, and your account will be restricted.

“I know the Kardashian/Jenner stans are going to come for my throat because I’m calling out their cosmetic queen…but WTF @kyliejenner.“

He added: “I’m a cosmetic developer and work with cosmetic manufacturers (and their labs) as part of my job. I have very short hair, and I’ve NEVER been allowed into the lab or onto the manufacturing floor without a hair net, shoe covers, mask…and disposable GLOVES.

“Kylie is gaslighting her followers into thinking she is creating cosmetics. And I’d like to know what ignorant manufacturer (in Italy) let her stage this photo-op in their lab and on the manufacturing floor – without following proper sanitation protocols. I need the name because I want to make sure my clients NEVER work with them.”

He concluded, “Folks, this is not the way we create cosmetics and misrepresents how our industry works. Credible manufacturers follow STRICT sanitation protocols to protect you.”

Noticing the negative post directed at her, Kylie Jenner commented:

“Kevin — this picture is not taken in a manufacturing facility. I would never bypass sanitary protocols and neither would any other celeb or beauty brand owner.”

After agreeing that those actions would be “completely unacceptable,” the reality star wrote that she was in a “small, personal space” in the pictures she shared.

“[I was] creating my own fun samples and taking pictures for content nowhere near the mass manufacturing,”she added. “No one is putting customers at risk!”

Fkn yikes.