There’s nothing I love more than wild fan theories so allow me to introduce the conspiracy that Kylie Jenner never attended The Kardashians premiere.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan launched their new Hulu show The Kardashians last Thursday. Which you can watch on Disney+, by the way.

While there’s plenty of lavish red carpet pics of Kris Jenner, Kourtney, Khloe and Kim Kardashian, a couple of key players are missing from the photos — specifically, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

E! News reported that Kendall was off sick, so her absence isn’t really a mystery.

What is weird is that Kylie doesn’t appear in a single pap shot from the premiere, even though it’s a launch for her own family’s show.

Instagram account @problematicfame pointed out that she doesn’t appear in any of the photos of her family, nor is she in background of any red carpet pics.

Fans claim the only photos of Kylie that did end up surfacing appeared the next day — leading them to suspect that she didn’t attend the event and just photoshopped herself into the images.

Others believe she hired a personal photographer to take her images, which would allow her to effectively control how her body looks to the public.

I personally think it’s a bit of a stretch to argue she didn’t attend the premiere for her own show, but controlling the release of her photos doesn’t seem as far-fetched.

Here’s where the evidence comes in: TikToker Sophie (@residualdata) claimed all of the images that appeared of Kylie Jenner at the event were taken by SPW, a company of personal photographers.

The TikToker speculated Kylie would have a lot more control of her image if she hired a personal photographer than if she appeared in a pap shot on Getty. They reckon that Kylie did attend the event, but made sure the only photos of her that were shared online were edited.

These theories seem to line up with tea from cult gossip account @deuxmoi, which shared anonymous claims Kylie attended The Kardashians premiere but didn’t allow the release of her photos.

Maybe this all sounds wild, but it’s also worth noting that Kylie Jenner did have a baby only two months ago.

We all know how obsessed the media is with “bounce back” bodies. Pair that with the zealously controlled image of the Kardashians and their “perfect” figures and well, this kind of meticulous curation unfortunately makes sense.

I always go into these rabbit holes excited for gossip, but really, it’s all just a bit sad hey?