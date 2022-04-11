PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Disney+ to help you stay up to date with the new era of The Kardashians, a Star Original series streaming from April 14.

While they’ve still been making headlines every day, matriarch Kris Jenner has let the cameras roll once more so us plebs can gain access to the Kardashian-Jenner-Webster-West family in The Kardashians. Streaming from April 14 on Disney+, we’ve rounded up the storylines that we want to see from our favourite chaotic family in their new chapters.

Kylie’s New Baby Name

First thing’s first, what is the damned name of the latest member of the Kar-Jenner-Webster (Karjenweb?) fam? Originally announced as Wolf Webster, the billionaire baby’s parents, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have since said via an IG story that they’re changing his name as they “just really didn’t feel like it was him”.

Was this all because of Tammy Hembrow’s jokes about her son’s name being Wolf? Did Kylie and Travis realise they wanted a weather-adjacent name rather than a mammal? Let’s hope The Kardashians clears it up. Also, apparently more motherhood content is said to be coming so get keen to see how the sisters juggle it all.

Money Matters

Unlike other iterations of the Kardashian-aligned series, The Kardashians will be giving fans more of a glimpse into their biz bags and the successful women holding them. From Kylie Swim to Skims, mom-ager Kris wants audiences to see just what goes into running a multi-billion (yes, billion) dollar brand. I don’t know about you but I’m keen to see how the Kar-Jenners get that bag and keep coming up with ways to make more moolah.

Kim and Pete’s Relationship

If Kim K broke the internet with her 2014 Paper magazine cover, then her new relationship with SNL comedian Pete Davidson is blowing it up. First linked together after Kimmy’s SNL hosting gig back in October last year, the couple has since gone IG official and her new beau has even been beefing online with her ex-husband Ye (FKA Kanye West). Will we get more Pete Davidson content from The Kardashians? Will thirsty Pete TikTok accounts finally have some fresh clips to make edits from? We bloody hope so.

THE Divorce

Speaking of Ye, how much of an insight will we get into the former fairytale marriage of him and Kim K? Already one of the most-talked about pop culture moments of the year, Ye has been publicly dragging his wife and her family online for months.

While we hope he’s getting the mental health help he needs, we’re also curious to see how much The Kardashians series will touch on one of the most public divorces of all time. Is this who Khloe and Kris were talking about when they say “never go against the family” in the show’s trailer? We’ll have to wait and see.

Travis and Kourtney

In more new-couple territory, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian got engaged at the end of last year and have been in PDA-loving bliss ever since. In The Kardashians trailer, we hear Kourtney suggest that her and Travis are planning for another Kardashian bébé. Could there be a little tatted Kardashian-Barker running around Calabasas soon? Catch us waiting for The Kardashians with bated breath.



So, prep your lip kits and your salad bowls folks because, as it turns out, there’s a whole heap of Kardashian content to catch up on as we enter a new era of the most famous family in the world.

