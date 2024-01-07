The Golden Globes are typically a night of glamour, luxury and recognition. Even for the talented actors and creatives who don’t take home the coveted award, there certainly is recognition for being nominated — and for those absolutely serving cunt on the red carpet. Judging by the buzz in the air and the spring in my step on this fine Monday morning, the Golden Globes 2024 will be no exception.

The red carpet kicked off on Monday morning local time with an array of glorious, glamorous and slightly ridiculous fashion to feast our eyes on. If you want to see who took home the coveted shiny bois, you can check out the winners here.

Please join me, your silly little digital host, as we take a journey to the carpet to dissect the best looks of The Golden Globes 2024.

The Best Looks From The 2024 Golden Globes

We’re on, baby! Let’s GOOOOO.

Emma Stone

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Oh man, I love this dress. Emma Stone is bringing the “ahhs” and the “ooohs” in this sparkling little number. It looks like it was made for her. From the silver glistening material to the neckline and the centre leg split, it’s a classic design with enough interest to have me going WOWZA.

Camilla Morrone

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Camila Morrone attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

As you will discover below, we’ve established that red is the colour of the Golden Globes this year. However, there is something about white draping and flowing gowns that has caught the attention of showbiz’s elite.

Clearly, Camilla Morrone has caught on too, with this stunning strapless number.

Riley Keough

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage,)

I’ll admit, I had to stare at Riley Keough‘s look for a hot min before concluding whether I liked it or not. I think I do, but I also think it’s a bit lacking. Thankfully the Daisy Jones And The Six star saves it by being a drop-dead gorgeous woman. Phew!!!

Jennifer Lopez

(Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Well, well, well, if it isn’t Jennifer Lopez bringing the drama to the red carpet this year? Say what you want about triple-threat but god, she knows how to turn a look and some heads. This look is truly ridiculous in all the right ways.

Sarah Snook

(Photo by Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Australian treasure and Succession star Sarah Snook looked all sorts of elegant in this stunning lace gown. Black lace is timeless and sexy, and I genuinely don’t think you can go wrong with a gorg black lace dress.

Kieran Culkin & Jazz Charton

(Photo by John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Speaking of Succession, Keiran Culkin and his wife Jazz Charton have kept things simple in an all-black ensemble. Here, these two have clearly compared notes about their Golden Globe looks and the world thanks them for it. Some other couples in attendance tonight should have taken the same approach.

Also, don’t you think it looks like Keiran is rocking a sweet as fringe in this pic? Hot, he should seriously consider it.

Jennifer Lawrence

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

Over the years Jennifer Lawrence has tried a multitude of looks but I feel like she’s really landed on a winning style for her over the last couple of years. This timeless black look really sums it up.

Alison Willaims

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

This look by M3GAN star Alison Williams is going harder, faster, stronger than the other celebs. The girls that get it, get it.

Truth be told, Alison could look impeccable wearing a bin bag, but here she’s gone for an elegant yet explosive peplum dress ft. train. I love it.

Greta Lee

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The back of Greta Lee‘s dress is a sight to behold. It’s giving backless gown meets curtain tassels in a gorgeous, sexy way. Being serious though, I think the styling brings this one home. Her hair is chic and old-timey, she’s glowing, the neckline is classic and all in all, i’d say this is a win. But it was on thin ice for a sec.

Lily Gladstone

(Photo by Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Killers Of The Flower Moon actress Lily Gladstone looks divine in this black and white ensemble. I love the ~drama~ that her cloak thing is bringing to the timeless white strapless gown.

Pedro Pascal

(Photo by Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Of course, the internet’s daddy Pedro Pascal is out here making an arm sling sexy in this scribbly little outfit.

Billie Eilish

(Photo by Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

What I love about Billie Eilish‘s red-carpet fashion is that you never know what she’s going to do. Will she be in an oversized hoodie? A gown? Will she be rocking a new hair colour? Who fkn knows?

This suit-meets-school-teacher look might be divisive, but I really love it. Especially how she matched her hair to her socks.

Issa Rae

(Photo by Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

President Barbie reporting for duty!!! I can’t fault Issa Rae‘s glitzy orange number. She lets the dress speak for itself with simple styling and glowy make up. Impeccable.

America Ferrera

(Photo by Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Barbie‘s favourite human America Ferrera is dazzling in a slinky silver dress. It’s like the other end of the spectrum of her co-star Issa Rae’s.

But my favourite bit? Her new bob haircut!!!! So fkn cute!

Reece Witherspoon

(Photo by Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Don’t you think Reece Witherspoon really knows how to slay a red carpet? I love this incredible elegant look. My only note is that I wish the shoes matched the baby pink sash.

Ali Wong

(Photo by Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

BEEF star Ali Wong‘s dress looks like a perfectly draped bedsheet.

It’s giving what I thought I looked like in first-year uni when I went to a toga party. In a shocking turn of events, I did not look effortlessly beautiful like Ali Wong. Tragically, flash-heavy Facebook photos posted the next day revealed I looked terrible.

Elle Fanning

(Photo by Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Oh, I love this look from Elle Fanning. Just like her, it’s classic, elegant and gorgeous. If you ignore the bow, it kinda looks like Gillian Anderson‘s look so I hope they find each other and go “twins!!!!”

Jeremy Allen White

(Photo by Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

It’s so nice to see my husband walking the red carpet! I feel like Jeremy Allen White is serving suit with a side of sexy with this mesh-shirt situation.

Also, guys, just checking but have you seen his latest Calvin Klein campaign? It’s the only thing that’s been going through my mind for the last 72 hours on repeat. Physically I’m at my desk but mentally I’m there.



Timothée Chalamet

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The good thing about Mr Kylie Jenner — AKA Timothée Chalamet — is that he has never stuck to the boring suit binary at award shows. Tonight is no exception. I love the sparkly coat, the chain and just enough bare chest. It’s working for me.

Taylor Swift

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

It’s always fun with Taylor Swift rocks up to award shows, isn’t it? She is nominated yet again in the Original Song category.

Her look today is making Tinkerbell wish she never donned the sequined green mini dress. It’s an absolute dream come true and definitely in my top three looks of the night.

Florence Pugh

(Photo by Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Florence Pugh has never shied away from serving looks at award shows and today is no exception. While I love the sheer dress, I don’t particularly love the hair but thankfully she looks so beautiful that I’m still chalking this down as a win.

Emily Blunt & John Krasinski

(Photo by Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Hollywood sweethearts Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are a hot couple and separately I think both their looks are lovely but together there’s something about it that doesn’t work. You’d think if you were a couple attending the awards you’d make sure you don’t clash, right? No?

No worries, no dramas. On the up side, I love that John is continuing the red trend we’re seeing this year.

Andrew Scott

(Photo by Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

I think we can all agree that hot priest Andrew Scott looks amazing, but for his sake, I’m praying that they’re not serving tomato-based pasta at the awards. An all-white look is a challenge at the best of times, let alone an awards show being streamed live around the world.

Anyway, I commend him for stepping away from the boring tux, he looks great.

Natasha Lyonne

(Photo by John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Natasha Lyonne is serving wholesome campy vixen? I think? While her look may be hard to define, my heart tells me I love it. The exaggerated spikey bits to the fun texture, this dress is giving something good.

Barry Keoghan

(Photo by John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

I’ll tell ya what, when Barry Keoghan isn’t playing a freaky little guy on the big screen, he’s hot as fuck. This look in particular is making me wish I was the [redacted horny Saltburn spoiler].

Barry is continuing the red-fit trend we’re seeing across the red carpet and in particular, I love the mismatched patterns he’s going with between the jacket and the pants. A slay.

Dua Lipa

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

This might just be one of my favourite looks of the night so far. In a mermaid dress paying homage to her mermaid character in Barbie, Dua Lipa looks phenomenal. The golden bone detailing? A delight!!!!

Ayo Adebiri

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Okay, okay, I’m calling it now. Red is the colour of the 2024 Golden Globes. I bet you thought it would be pink, huh? WRONG.

Here as one of the lovely people to prove my point is The Bear‘s Ayo Edebiri who looks so gorgeous and glowy in red.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Did I speak too soon about the pink thing because Margot Robbie is here!!! And she’s bringing back Barbiecore!

The Aussie sweetheart is known for her incredible styling choices, but this one takes the cake. From the high glitz of the sequins to the DRAMA on the sleeves, I’m obsessed. But you know what makes this look 100x better?

Margot has donned a human version of Superstar Barbie’s gown, as you can see below.

Pop off Superstar Barbie!!!

Icon behaviour if you ask me!!! I’ve got my fingers and toes crossed that Margot will be seeing some wins today!

Hunter Schafer

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Hunter Schafer is the ultimate whimsical elven princess. Everything about this dress is perfection. The simplistic hair and makeup styling lets the dress sing. I have no notes, but an extra kudos to the intern following her around with a fan.

Rosamund Pike

(Photo by John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

This look has me screaming “MOTHER” through the office. Full disclosure, I’d be saying that regardless of what look Rosamund Pike rocked up in. The woman is a goddamn star and I firmly believe she deserts the Golden Globe for her role in Saltburn. But hey, that’s just me.

Selena Gomez

(Photo by Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

This may not be my favourite look of the night, but it’s certainly my favourite pic so far. Pop princess and Only Murders In The Building star Selena Gomez looks effervescent in this jewel-toned red dress. The neckline is stunning, and most of all, I just love that she looks like she’s having fun!!!!

Elizabeth Banks

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Elizabeth Banks is a gorgeous woman and as a bisexual woman, I’d like to confirm that her hair indeed does look sexy pushed back. This dress is stunning and classic. But I would have liked to see something a bit more outrageous from her? But maybe I’m letting her character from The Hunger Games cloud my expectations.

Helen Mirren

(Photo by Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Wowza. Dame Helen Mirren is the moment. The periwinkle purple colour compliments her skin tone so beautifully that I want to scream. The shawl is making this classic silhouette feel modern and fun. 10/10.

Heidi Klum

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

In the biggest shocker known to man, Heidi Klum looks amazing! That’s a joke because she always has a knack for either looking like a complete bombshell or a freaky little guy on Halloween. Regardless, there’s no denying this all-red look is gorgeous. It’s the kind of thing I feel like little people daydreaming about walking a red carpet one day would wear.

Bella Ramsay

(Photo by Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Look, I love Bella Ramsay. I think they’re an incredible actor doing incredible things. This outfit is not one of them. Maybe it’s the colour-blocking or the utilitarian vibes, but it’s not for me. And that’s okay.

Julia Garner

(Photo by Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

I just love it when a celeb just knows they’re serving. Ozark and Inventing Anna’s Julia Garner is serving hard in this sequinned silver gown. Maybe it’s her effortless je ne sais quoi or timeless look, but I just love her and she can do no wrong.



I will not be taking questions at this time, thank you.

Patrick J. Adams & Troian Bellisario

(Photo by Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

2016’s biggest TV power couple Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario look incredible — and powerful. I’ll admit Patrick looks a tad boring in his regular suit but Troian is a vision in this cubed-shiny gown.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

I’ve been saying it for months but it looks like the peplum is coming back. I don’t know how I feel about it really but Only Murders In The Building‘s Da’Vine Joy Randolph is making a great case in this wine-coloured number. Combining her shell-titties with the the deep red, it’s like she’s a sexy fire mermaid from the depths of the earth. Or something.

Erika Alexander

(Photo by Getty / Gilbert Flores)

Finally someone brave enough to step out of the monochrome! Run The World‘s Erika Alexander looks like a delicious candy dream in this look. The mermaid gown is stunning and complimented by her colourful braids. Slay!!!!

Gillian Anderson

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

And to this look I say, “I do”. Sex Education and X-Files icon Gillian Anderson looks gorgeous in this wedding-esque white gown. The red bag is a perfect addition to the look. It does make me wonder whether her stylist tracked down the carpet manufacturer to make sure they had the same vibe. Food for thought.

Anna Sitar

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage,)

TikTok’s ray of sunshine and coffee-screaming queen Anna Sitar looks like a mythical goddess would could step on me convince rulers from across the land to do her bidding. While it’s kind of reminding me of a classy toga party from uni, I’m very here for it.

Quinta Brunson

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Abbott Elementary‘s Quinta Brunson looks like a classic beauty in this silver gown. It’s simple, elegant, what’s not to like?

Liza Colón-Zayas

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Yes chef!!!!! The Bear‘s Liza Colón-Zayas is made for the red carpet. She looks drop-dead gorgeous in a one-shoulder black number. The hand on the hip? The bag? The confidence glowing from the inside out? Chef’s kiss, if you will.

Matty Matheson

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Keeping The Bear goodness going is Matty Matheson, our quirky, fashionable king. Before he even stepped out on the carpet, I knew he was going to turn it UP. If you haven’t checked out Matty on Instagram, you’re missing out. He’s always in looks that would make people from Sydney’s Inner West, or Melbourne’s Fitzroy to say “yeah, nice look man”.

Today’s maroon suit is no exception. I love a man who steps out of the black-suit-at-award-show cage.

Ariana Greenblatt

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Barbie‘s Ariana Greenblatt did not come to the Golden Globes play. The 16-year-old is serving sophistication beyond her years in this little high-waited suiting number.

I am a sucker for a suited look. But let’s all remember that Julia Roberts walked in her 1990 Golden Globe look so people like Ariana — and me wearing an oversized suit on a regular Tuesday in our incredibly casual office — could run.