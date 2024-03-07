The Internet Reckons Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner Are Soft Launching Their Break Up

Fans of model Kylie Jenner and actor Timothée Chalamet have erupted into speculations that the young couple have split and are currently soft launching the break up online.

After dating each other publicly for almost a year, fears of the pair’s separation have been growing by the day.

This is predominantly due to the fact that the couple has not been seen publicly since the Golden Globe awards in January.

Last seen here. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Admittedly it was at these awards that even we were astonished the couple was still together, but that’s more because we — like many others — have speculated the relationship was a cheeky PR stunt.

But now, conspiracies of the duo’s break up have been given a new detail that has turned the level of scepticism all the way up to 11.

Rumours that Chalamet and Jenner were soft launching their break up exploded onto the web after Kylie posted a TikTok of herself and her daughter Stormi spending a day together.

Though the video was only short, the fact that it did not feature Jenner’s Dune star boo made fans speculate a hidden intent in the video.

Viewers concluded that the real reason the 26-year-old posted the video was to show off how well she was doing in her single life, and therefore is soft launching the breakup.

Fans even commented on the video: “Soft launch breakup coming???”

Bear in mind, this is the same internet that only a week ago was rampant with theories that Kate Middleton was going to appear on The Masked Singer. So take this conspiracy with a grain of salt.

Source: X (formerly Twitter)

And to any aspiring influencers or celebrities reading, heed this warning: even a short TikTok could result in massive rumours of your relationship’s failure. So watch out.

READ MORE Timothée Chalamet Denies Kylie Jenner Has Beef With Selena After *That* Golden Globes Moment

Chalamet is currently on press tours to promote his blockbuster Dune: Part 2, and though Jenner has not been seen with him at any events, there’s also no proof that they have broken up.

Then again, the sceptic in me would wonder why she isn’t there, as PR shoots and premiers would be the perfect place to continue a PR concocted relationship. #KylothéeDenier.

The pair were first seen together in January of 2023 at a fashion show, with their relationship being officially confirmed in April that year.