The 2024 Golden Globes Afterparty Tea Has Been Spilled By Several Sneaky Insiders So Settle In



The 2024 Golden Globes went off without a hitch and the stars celebrated by letting their fabulously styled hair down at a selection of afterparties across tinseltown last night.

Disappointed Deadline reporter Baz Bamigboye noted that there was “a distinct lack of a knees-up after Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards” which he put down to the fact that the award ceremony is now “under new management.” What a bummer! Celebrities getting drunk and doing stupid shit is what I live for.

The reporter pointed out that you were once able to attend multiple parties as they were all held under one roof, but now they’ve been scattered across LA and the commute has made it somewhat sobering.

“Everything else was taking place off-site, away from the Beverly Hilton. People literally were walking around in circles not knowing what the heck to do,” he wrote.

According to Bamigboye, people were actively complaining about host Jo Koy‘s absolute trainwreck of a stand-up set at the afterparties.

“Jo Koy shouldn’t be invited back next year,” the reporter himself opined, after engaging in several convos about the comedian’s awful, awful stand-up routine.

Let’s hope they make a better selection next year!

Universal Pictures held their partay at Tommy’s in Beverly Hills and TMZ described it as a very “Oppenheimer-centric” event.

Guests included Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and her boo John Krasinski, Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty, Christopher Nolan and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

Deadline’s reporter shared that Cillian Murphy arrived late and immediately joined his wife Yvonne McGuinness and one of his two sons who were already at the event.

The Oppenheimer fam at the 2024 Golden Globes afterparty! (Credit: Instagram / Jack Quaid)

When he found himself beside Oppenheimer mastermind Christopher Nolan, he asked if the winning director was on the bubbles or his fave Earl Grey tea for the night. “Neither,” Nolan responded. “Sparkling water.” A wise move.

Apparently Robert Downey Jr., who had changed out of his formal attire and into a red round-necked sweater, was “delighted” with his Supporting Actor win for Oppenheimer.

He claims to have witnessed someone asking the actor about playing a Black man in the 2008 dark comedy Tropic Thunder and Downey “obliged him with an answer”… although he did not share what the answer was. I can only imagine…

HBO held their big bash at the Chateau Marmont (of course they did) and celebrity guests included Matt Damon, Jennifer Lawrence, America Ferrera, Orlando Bloom, Kevin Costner, Margot Robbie, Billie Eilish, Tobey Maguire, Jodie Foster, Jeremy Allen White, Paris Jackson, Jason Sudeikis, Christopher Nolan and Casey Affleck, per TMZ.

The goss outlet reported that Billie Eilish was “livin’ it up” after her big win for her original Barbie song “What Was I Made For?”

She was spotted partying alongside Flavor Flav, Helen Mirren, Trevor Noah, Jeremy Allen White, Lily Gladstone, Ayo Edebiri, Hannah Waddingham, Ali Wong and a slew of other stars.

A Vogue spy shared that Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri were seen toasting to their success, while Lily Gladstone and Billie Eilish shared a “warm embrace”.

Billie Eilish and her big bro FINNEAS at the lush 2024 Golden Globes afterparty. (Credit: Getty)

As for Margot Robbie, she opted for a black version of her pink Barbie lewk and the people loved it:

Meanwhile Netflix held their own big blow-out event that was attended by Aussie Golden Globe winner Elizabeth Debicki, Lenny Kravitz, Natasha Lyonne, Jim Gaffigan, Barry Keoghan, Julianne Moore and more.

For the Star Wars nerds out there, Natalie Portman and Mark Hamill reunited and shared this wholesome piccie:

As reported by Vogue, Vanity Fair and Amazon MGM Studios also hosted a party at Sunset Boulevard’s “intimately-sized yet highly coveted lounge” the Bar Marmont.

Guests included Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson, Saltburn icon Rosamund Pike and model Heidi Klum.

Vogue noted that “a number of others, including Jared Leto and Reese Witherspoon, floated about before calling it quits for the night.”

And finally, to answer the question I’m sure you’ve been waiting to see answered in this article: what did our girl Taylor Swift get up to at the Golden Globes afterparties?

Sadly, she yeeted out of the event in a getaway car as soon as it ended and did not attend any parties. Dang it!

But the biggest afterparty winner was definitely actor Paul Giamatti who rolled in to In-N-Out Burger, Golden Globe in tow, to celebrate his Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy win with a greasy burg and fries.

The actor was papped by a fan who shared the glorious snap to social media:

And that’s a wrap on the 2024 Golden Globes! To relive the magic, peep the red carpet lewks, the funniest memes and reactions and all the winners / nominees.