Margot Robbie Gave Us Barbiecore Heaven At The 2024 Golden Globes & The Inspo Is Bloody Divine

There. She. IS!!! Margot Robbie has officially arrived at the 2024 Golden Globes wearing full black. Nothing but black. Funeral black. Just totally dark and dreary… Lol jks, she has of course adorned herself in pink to celebrate Barbie, the greatest movie of all time, and there’s an interesting back story!

First, let’s have a peek at the gown itself, shall we?

Stun, hun! (Credit: Getty)

The non-Barbie enthusiasts among us would be forgiven for assuming this is some gorgeous pink number that Margot nabbed from a designer’s new collection, when in fact it’s actually an already-existing design.

The dress is based on Superstar Barbie’s outfit from 1977 — yep, an actual Barbie doll that your mum probably played with (or, at least, begged your grandparents for) back in the day!

Here’s the OG gal:

I WANT ONE!!! (Credit: Mattel)

Margot teamed up with Armani to bring the vintage design to life for her appearance at the 2024 Golden Globes, where she’s nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy/Musical. Barbie has totally dominated the awards this year, copping a total of nine noms.

The outfit is a throwback to the iconic Barbie press tour, where she modelled a heap of beloved Barbie looks in each city.

If #Barbiecore is officially dead in 2024, then Margot’s giving it a proper and rightful send-off.

During her red carpet interview, Variety’s reporter told Margot that she literally is Superstar Barbie and she responded with a giggle: “I actually do feel it tonight.”

Speaking on the box office success of Barbie, Margot said: “It’s more about what that number represents. When we would go to the theater on opening weekend and seeing this sea of people wearing pink or dressed up as Ken, it was such a wild feeling and I haven’t seen this communal kind of experience since I was a kid.”

The final question of her red carpet chat with Variety centred around Lady Gaga portraying Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux, a character that is near and dear to Margot.

“She’s going to crush it! She’s going to be amazing,” Margot said about Gaga. “I actually haven’t spoken to her about it. I almost don’t want to know so I can save it for a surprise when I see the movie.”

Bless!

Bless!

Peep all the other 2024 Golden Globes looks