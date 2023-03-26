We’ve officially copped a glimpse of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Todd Phillips‘ Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, and just give her another Oscar already.

The actress, singer and light of my life was photographed on Saturday in New York City shooting a large crowd scene for the flick, and her look has demolished me.

Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn on the set of Joker 2. pic.twitter.com/AVoTMWGzJi — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 25, 2023

Whatever she’s mad about, I’m on her side pic.twitter.com/yuTgXsDLBE — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) March 26, 2023

The drama! The diamonds! The makeup! The way she’s staring down the barrel of the camera! Phillips yelled: “And cut!” but Gaga thought he said: “Serve cunt!” And that she did.

In the pics, cops appear to be escorting Gaga out of a courthouse, protecting her from loads of angry protestors and fans. Some are wearing clown masks and carrying signs reading “Free Joker”, “Justice 4 Joker” and “Joker, marry me! XOXO”.

What you didn’t see was me standing on the courthouse steps telling Lady Gaga she could throw champagne in my face and stomp on my chest in a pair of stilettos and I’d thank her.

the fact that i have to stay alive until 2024 to see Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn sounds like a challenge but I’m up for it pic.twitter.com/cwe7xSaHQp — Joey Monda (@joeymonda) March 25, 2023

I’m simply obsessed with the pared-down styling, which is the complete antithesis to the garish outfits Margot Robbie‘s Quinn rocked.

Working with the flick’s costume designer, Mark Bridges, Gaga’s take on the character dishevelled but tailored; she has minimal clown makeup and a red satin blazer with frou-frou sleeves layered over a black-and-white corset, a leather mini skirt and sheer tights with rips in them — all decorated in Quinn’s iconic diamond pattern.

Her yellow-blonde hair is slicked back in a style that would have any bride on Married At First Sight quaking in their boots (I’m looking at you, Bronte Schofield), with a solid few inches of regrowth. It’s basically what I look like every five years when I decide to go blonde and delude myself into thinking I can handle regularly bleaching my naturally v. dark hair.

this isn’t harley quinn it’s just lady gaga in clown makeup and a jester suit which is why this will be the best movie ever https://t.co/FG4ZxhkCay — ghoulette (@ghoulhag) March 25, 2023

LADY GAGA IN HER HARLEY QUINN OUTFIT???? IM GONNA FAINT pic.twitter.com/zVTFOAGuxo — allure (@allurequinn) March 25, 2023

Gaga gave her little monsters a squiz of her character sans clown makeup on social media last month, when she shared a close-up shot of her character holding the face of the Joker himself, Joaquin Phoenix.

Folie à Deux 🃏 pic.twitter.com/gEwSgsvpbP — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 15, 2023

Details about Joker: Folie à Deux are still pretty hush-hush, but the title refers to a medical term for a mental disorder which affects two or more people, often belonging to the same family.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter back in June last year that the sequel was a musical, the prospect of which has me gooped, nay, gagged.

Joker: Folie à Deux is set to be released on October 4, 2024. And I will be waiting with bated breath until I can see Gaga, a true thespian, flipping a random protestor the bird on the big screen.