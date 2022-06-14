Known method actress Lady Gaga is reportedly in talks to star in the Joker sequel. Lady Gaga will stop at nothing until she gets a second Oscar and I have to begrudgingly accept this.

As an added bonus, the film could also be a musical. Oh Hollywood, I love it when you get a little weird!

This insider goss comes from The Hollywood Reporter. It said Gaga is in “early talks” to star in the sequel. So not quite confirmed, but exciting for the little monsters nonetheless.

The publication also reported Warner Brothers hasn’t finalised its deal with Joaquin Phoenix, who played the title role of Arthur Fleck (AKA the Joker) in the first film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it’s likely Lady Gaga would star as Harley Quinn. But this would be a different Harley Quinn to the version played by Margot Robbie in The Suicide Squad and Birds Of Prey.

The absolute wildest piece of gossip though was sources who said the sequel could be a musical. I mean TBF, you can’t have Lady Gaga in a film and not let her sing. House of Gucci, I’m looking directly at you.

And as THR pointed out, Joker was directed by Todd Phillips who also produced A Star Is Born — which Lady Gaga starred in opposite Bradley Cooper.

She scored a Best Actress Oscar nomination and won the Best Original Song Oscar for “Shallow”. Apologies if I just got that stuck in your head for the first time in four years.

Joaquin Phoenix won Best Actor for his turn in the original Joker, meaning this could be an incredibly powerful pairing.

Personally I’m rooting for Lady Gaga to win another Oscar and if that takes her starring in a Joker sequel so be it.

As you might expect the internet has had an absolute field day with the rumours. I mean, how could it not?

Lady Gaga’s first day on the set of Joker 2: pic.twitter.com/dE7WqG2BP8 — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) June 14, 2022

lady gaga press tour where she describes her performance in joker 2 as grounded in commedia dell'arte — Jackson McHenry (@McHenryJD) June 14, 2022

First look at Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn for Joker 2 pic.twitter.com/LiU9hj6oqA — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) June 14, 2022

A Joker sequel that’s a musical with Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn is going to be a cultural reset. — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) June 14, 2022

Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn but she write the soundtrack hmmmm like let’s hear them out a bit — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) June 14, 2022

it's so funny that joker was THE movie for straight men and now the sequel is a musical starring Lady Gaga…this is the biggest yassification in cinematic history 😭 #Joker2 https://t.co/dl7reJ8p0F — kamala khan's lawyer (@Targ_Nation) June 14, 2022

The Academy said no to an Oscar for Lady Gaga on A STAR IS BORN and then again on HOUSE OF GUCCI and now she’s done playing games and going for the sure thing: starring in a JOKER movie — Brett ________ (@BrettRedacted) June 14, 2022

While most of the details surrounding the Joker sequel are pretty hush hush at the moment, we do have a title.

It’ll be called Joker: Folie à Deux, which means “shared madness” or refers to “a mental disorder affecting two or more individuals, usually from the same family”.

It does make sense then that Joker: Folie à Deux would focus on more than one character.

Who knows, maybe we could be getting Lady Gaga in iconic Harley Quinn makeup using a baseball bat as a microphone. Give her an Oscar already!!!