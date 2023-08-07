Barbie Has Officially Hit $1 Billion, Becoming The 1st Female-Directed Film In History To Do So

Let’s go party because Greta Gerwig‘s Barbie has officially surpassed $1 billion at the global box office, making it the first-ever film solely directed by a woman to do so.

How’s that for girl power?!

Following its July 20 release, Barbie experienced the largest opening weekend for a female director of all time, coming in at $356 million, globally. Given the brains behind the now-iconic movie had to fight tooth and manicured nail for Barbie to even be made, I’d say they delivered and then some.

The Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-fronted flick quickly became the biggest blockbuster of the season, proving a pink-saturated movie about everyone’s favourite doll is Kenough to rake in the big bucks.

Barbie strut straight past Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘s global earnings of $845 million on August 2 and entered the weekend with $880 million under its very fashionable belt.

READ MORE Is There Going To Be A Barbie Sequel? We Asked Margot Robbie And Greta Gerwig The Big Question

Before becoming the 29th director to join the billion-dollar movie club on August 6, Gerwig — who’s also captained flicks such as Little Women (2019) and Lady Bird (2017) — overtook Patty Jenkins as the highest-grossing female director of all time. Jenkins’ Wonder Woman amassed $822.8 million at the global box office following its 2017 release.

Now, there’s something to be said about the power of manifestation, particularly when you cast your mind back to a recent interview in which Barbie‘s leading lady dished on how she pitched the sugary, all-pink film.

Chatting to Collider ahead of Barbie‘s release, Robbie said she likened the project to “dinosaurs and [Steven] Spielberg” in a green-light meeting.

“Pretty much naming anything that’s been incredible and made a ton of money for the studios over the years,” she explained. “And I was like, ‘And now you’ve got Barbie and Greta Gerwig.

“And I think I told them that it’d make a billion dollars, which maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make, okay?!”

If you can dream it, you can do it!

Images: Warner Bros./Karwai Tang (Getty Images).