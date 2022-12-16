The first teaser trailer for the upcoming Barbie film starring Margot Robbie as the plastic fantastic lead has landed. Well, kinda — it’s only being played in cinemas in the US before Avatar: The Way Of Water but we’ll take what we can get at this point.

Sneaky moviegoers have been filming the teaser and uploading it online for the rest of the world to enjoy for a brief moment before they’re taken down. We’ve been lucky enough to catch one of the bootlegged vids and again, I must stress: we will take whatever we can get.

me going to see avatar but really just to see the barbie teaser pic.twitter.com/j5JGt4rraS — Kenzie Vanunu ⚡️🦴 (@kenzvanunu) December 15, 2022

The teaser for the Greta Gerwig film pays homage to the “dawn of man” scene in 2001: A Space Odyssey, where a young girl is sitting in a dusty, barren scene looking up at the monolithic legs of Robbie’s Barbie towering before her.

Robbie’s dressed in the original 1959 Barbie look complete with a striped swimsuit, white cat eye sunglasses and a tight pin-curled fringe. The dawn of Barbie right before our very eyes. A masterpiece.

We’re then treated to a series of scene flashes from the upcoming film including Barbie in a pink gingham dress stepping out and waving at what looks like a sprawling Mattel metropolis. It’s as if someone got every single iteration of the Barbie Dreamhouse and created an entire city out of them.

come on barbie let's go party pic.twitter.com/bLSWUq83LN — emy (@margotrzbie) December 15, 2022

Barbie in full party mode is a mood. The visuals of all the scenes we’ve been gifted so far are bloody glorious and make me pine so hard for the film’s release next year.

There are also shots of Ryan Gosling as Ken in what looks like a Zoolander cross martial arts outfit and Simu Liu dancing in a ’50s-style greaser scene.

The Barbie teaser is set to drop tomorrow online but until then I’ll be spending my day combing through the Internet for mere morsels of footage.

Barbie is slated to land in cinemas on July 21, 2023.