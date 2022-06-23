We’ve finally gotten a glimpse of Margot Robbie behind-the-scenes of Greta Gerwig‘s Barbie movie set and dear lord, this is going to be my Joker.

We know the fashion in Barbie has to be out of this world but I was not ready for this fit.

Pictures have leaked online of Margot Robbie in an outfit the colour of Barbie’s trademark hot pink, with her iconic long blonde tresses to match. Honestly, I just know this movie is going to be the cultural reset we need.

no words for margot robbie as Barbie pic.twitter.com/wBwfMqOkZB — 💭 (@safemargot) June 22, 2022

In the pics, Robbie can be see wearing a hot pink cropped vest, matching star-spangled flare pants, and a white bedazzled cowboy hat. It’s giving Harry Styles x the wild west. Coachella but actually cute.

margot robbie looks like shes about go see harry styles on tour pic.twitter.com/yo4UGjXdyI — lara (@ghostinkissys) June 22, 2022

ik this movie is going to completely transform every aspect of me as a person and rearrange my atomic structure based off this outfit alone https://t.co/FLbcptL0RB — guy wife (@gazlyte) June 22, 2022

Oh and look, there’s Ryan Gosling as Ken in a…. tassled black cowboy suit? And a matching neck tie to Barbie, I’m sobbing.

margot robbie & ryan gosling on the set of barbie oh I’m obsessed pic.twitter.com/dyDWpvl5r1 — joe (@mcumagik) June 23, 2022

We recently got our first look at Ryan Gosling as one of the Kens to star alongside Margot’s Barbie.

And yes I said many Kens.

Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education) and Simu Liu (Shang-Chi) are rumoured to be playing similarly ripped Kens in the flick.

Meanwhile Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird), Hari Nef (Assassination Nation) and Issa Rae (Insecure) are rumoured to be Barbies.

We also know real-life Margot Robbie look-alike Emma Mackey (Sex Education) has also been cast in the film. Intriguing…

Every time I learn something new about this film, I’m less sure what it’ll be about.

Just last month sneaky fans claimed they found Margot Robbie’s Letterboxd. The hints it gave for the Barbie are even more mind-boggling than the set pics.

According to TikToker @nicholasjanzen (Nicholas Janzen), Margot had a movie category on her Letterboxd called “Watch for Barbie” which included The Truman Show and Puberty Blues.

The Truman Show people!!! Will we be observing Barbie slowly become self-aware as she lives life in her plastic world? Is this a story about what makes us human, or what separates us from our environment?

Emma Mackey’s casting also makes me wonder if there’s going to be a “plastic” Barbie and then a “real life” counterpart.

I’m hope Barbie will be a somewhat satirical exploration of the philosophy of human consciousness and I’m going feral just thinking about it.

Barbie will hit cinema screens on July 21, 2023.