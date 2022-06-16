Warner Bros. Pictures has given us our first glimpse at Ryan Gosling as Ken. Life in plastic really must be fantastic if it gives you washboard fkn abs. I’d throw another shrimp on that Barbie, if you catch my drift.

For months now we’ve heard many a rumour about Greta Gerwig‘s upcoming movie Barbie. There have been tales, ruminations even, of what the plot could possibly be and who is playing who.

Finally, we have official confirmation from the Warner Bros. big dogs that Ryan Gosling will be playing beach blonde Ken, or as I like to call him, turbo homosexual Ken. He’ll be acting opposite confirmed lead actress Margot Robbie and her real-life lookalike Emma Mackey (Sex Education).

Have a gander at the pic taking over the internet below. I’m so sorry I told everyone that you peaked in 2013, Ryan. I take everything back, king. Maybe Drive wasn’t an ultra snoozefest!!

Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education) and Simu Liu (Shang-Chi) are rumoured to be playing similarly ripped Kens in the flick, while Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird), Hari Nef (Assassination Nation) and Issa Rae (Insecure) are rumoured to be Barbies. I don’t know about you but this cast is starting to sound fkn HOT.

Just last month some sneaky fans claimed to have found Margot Robbie’s Letterboxd, which they reckoned held top-secret hints towards the plot of Barbie.

According to TikToker @nicholasjanzen (Nicholas Janzen), Margot had a movie category on her Letterboxd called “Watch for Barbie” that included movies such as The Truman Show and Puberty Blues.

“She quickly deactivated once fans became aware of it,” said Janzen.

“There was one interesting tidbit of information that came from this discovery: this list on her page titled ‘Watch for Barbie’.

“Some very interesting titles on here, as if I couldn’t be more excited.”

I think the best part of this rumour is the idea that Margot is studying The Truman Show for a movie called Barbie.

Will people be observing this poor woman living her life in a plastic world? I need to know! Where does ultra twink Ryan Gosling come into the picture? Will Simu Liu be shirtless in every scene? These are the questions that matter.

Barbie will hit cinema screens on July 21, 2023.