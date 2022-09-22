Real-life Barbie girl Margot Robbie spoke about filming those leaked Barbie scenes, and apparently life in plastic isn’t actually all that fantastic.

As you might remember, the Barbie hysteria (as I’ve fondly named it) well and truly kicked off when paparazzi snapped pics of Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken in-costume rollerskating at Venice Beach.

margot robbie on set of barbie (2023) you’re soo famous pic.twitter.com/YHnjZK4lfM — bella (@everkota) June 28, 2022

But for Robbie and Gosling, the filming experience was actually pretty mortifying.

Robbie revealed this in an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. She also brought Fallon some fairy bread for his birthday, doing the Australian Lord’s work.

During the interview, Fallon whipped out one of the pics of the pair in their neon yellow and pink rollerskating get-up.

“I can’t tell you how mortified we were, by the way,” Robbie said.

“We look like we’re like laughing and having fun, but dying on the inside.

“I was like, ‘This is the most humiliating moment of my life’.”

margot robbie as barbie serve of the century pic.twitter.com/q6cyN8YDb2 — nai is CLOSED (@margotswhore) July 30, 2022

Robbie explained they had no idea how viral the pics were going to go.

“I knew that we had some exteriors to shoot in LA, I knew, okay, once you do exteriors you’re going to get papped, there’s probably going to be a little crowd of people who take notice because you know, the fluoro,” she said.

“We stand out a little in those outfits.

“So I knew there’d be a little bit of attention and probably some photos would get out there, but not like it did.

“It was mad. It was like, hundreds of people watching.”

Honestly, name a better movie marketing strategy than having your A-Star cast wander around LA in Barbie outfits. Don’t Worry Darling, take some notes.

We still don’t have a ton of info about Barbie‘s plot, but our running theory is that Robbie’s character leaves the Barbie world for the “real world”.

Gosling told Entertainment Tonight that his Ken has “no money, he’s got no job, he’s got no care, he’s got not house”. Relatable king.

There are also rumours that the film includes multiple Barbies and Kens, played by icons like Hari Nef, Issa Rae, Ncuti Gawa and Simu Liu.

In fact, Liu told the WTF with Marc Maron podcast in August that the script was “one of the best” he’d ever read. He also said his first thought was “how the hell” the team convinced Mattel — Barbie’s manufacturer — to sign off on the project.

My apologies to Margot Robbie about her embarrassment over having to rollerskate in public, but every shred of info about this film gets me even more hyped.