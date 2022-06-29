Call The Dreamhouse: We’ve Gathered Every Barbie BTS Vid & Pic In One Place For Your Pleasure

Every day we get one step closer to enlightenment and the staircase is made of behind-the-scenes videos of Margot Robbie in Greta Gerwig‘s Barbie. Call the dreamhouse, girls, this article is going to be our safe space. Our safe space to act the same way straight men did when Joker came out.

So far we’ve had a plot reveal, some spicy pics of Ryan Gosling topping the competition while dressed like a total bottom and a whole heap of videos of Margot doing her thing. So many videos, in fact, that we’ve decided to gather them all in one place for your viewing pleasure.

But hey, you didn’t come to read words, you came to look at pretty pink pictures.

Let’s dive in:

First up we’ve got Margot talking in her Barbie voice while skating beside America Ferrera. It looks so fkn blissful.

I wanna skate away arm in arm with Barbie. I feel like all my troubles would dissolve.

MARGOTS BARBIE VOICE WAITT pic.twitter.com/rsbpwQtChU — nai (@margotswhore) June 27, 2022

Next up are some more vids and pics from a different skating scene.

It looks like at some point Margot skates with Ryan Gosling in a totally different outfit. I’d happily take an entire movie’s worth of beauty on blades.

SPOILER!



Margot Robbie e Ryan Gosling filmando Barbie ontem (27) pic.twitter.com/Ko2X6V13y7 — MRBR Photos (@mrbrphotos) June 28, 2022

margot robbie on set of barbie (2023) you’re soo famous pic.twitter.com/YHnjZK4lfM — bella (@everkota) June 28, 2022

Next up is Margot in a gorgeous cowgirl Barbie fit, acting the hell out of her scenes.

As we know from the plot reveal, Margot’s Barbie gets kicked out of Barbie world for not being perfect enough.

So the guards in this next clip could very well be from Barbie world. Just a thought.

By the looks of this next clip, Barbie may actually steal her cowgirl outfit from a real-world store. I mean, why else would a guy from the store chase after her?

Get your purses out friends, Criminal Barbie may be dropping soon.

And of course, there are plenty pics of the fit in action.

margot robbie & ryan gosling on the set of barbie oh I’m obsessed pic.twitter.com/dyDWpvl5r1 — joe (@mcumagik) June 23, 2022

ik this movie is going to completely transform every aspect of me as a person and rearrange my atomic structure based off this outfit alone https://t.co/FLbcptL0RB — guy wife (@gazlyte) June 22, 2022

no words for margot robbie as Barbie pic.twitter.com/wBwfMqOkZB — 💭 (@safemargot) June 22, 2022

We still haven’t seen Ryan filming in his turbo twink Ken outfit yet, but I’m sure we will eventually.

I’m going to be watching these clips and staring at these pics for days trying to piece together how the movie will play out.

There are definitely going to be more gorgeous fits coming out of this film, and I cannot wait to see them.

We’ll update this article as soon as new BTS pics or vids drop.