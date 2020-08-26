The first trailer for Ammonite has arrived, heralding a love story between Saoirse Ronan and Kate Winslet, and yet another round of ‘Period Drama That Will Undoubtedly Make Me Cry’.

Ronan loves a period drama, tell ya what.

Ammonite is set against the backdrop of a very grey 1840s England, where acclaimed but overlooked fossil hunter Mary Anning (Winslet) and a young woman – sent to convalesce by the sea (Ronan) – form an intense and intoxicating romance, altering both of their lives forever.

It’s directed by Francis Lee, who also helmed contemporary drama God’s Own Country.

The film co-stars Gemma Jones (Bridget Jones’s Diary), James McArdle (Mary Queen of Scots), Alec Secareanu (God’s Own Country), and Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve), otherwise known as Aunt Petunia.

Ammonite was set to premiere at the famed 2020 Cannes and Telluride Film Festivals earlier this year, but those were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’ll debut at the Toronto Film Festival in September, though.

In other words, it’s huuuuugggeeeee Oscar bait. Not hard to see why, the trailer is absolutely beautiful.

OOOF.

I am going to write a very, very angry letter to the Academy if Ronan gets snubbed by the Oscars again. Let us never forget that she was nominated, but did not win, for her roles in Little Women, Lady Bird, Brooklyn, and Atonement.

The nerve.

Ammonite is expected to hit cinemas come November 13, but I think that depends on the virus.

To conclude:

mentally i am here pic.twitter.com/dWC3gqTfDm — ammonite nation (@ammonitenation) August 25, 2020

And yes, everybody made the same comparison to Portrait of a Lady on Fire because it is also a mesmerising lesbian period drama set by the sea. If you haven’t seen it, the critically-acclaimed film is finally available to stream in Australia on Stan. Thought you ought to know.