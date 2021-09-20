Our boy Evan Peters just won his first-ever Emmy at the 2021 Emmy Awards and I feel like a proud papa bear right now.

The beloved bloke won Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role in the hit 2021 drama series, Mare of Easttown, in which he starred alongside the amazing Kate Winslet.

During his acceptance speech, Evan gave credit where credit was due by howling out: “I’d like to thank Kate Winslet for BEING KATE WINSLET.”

Watch the adorable moment below:

Evan Peters yelling at Kate Winslet is literally the entire world every time she graces us with her presence. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/RetNMvAFPz — Anne Beaulac (@annebeaulac) September 20, 2021

“She’s just phenomenal. We were just saying on the way over here I would just give this to her, she’s so incredible, and I definitely wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for her. The best scene partner I could ever ask for,” he added.

I love them both with all my heart and soul.

Speaking of adorable: Evan Peters attending the Emmys alongside his mama. BLESS.

Here’s footage of the mum and son duo arriving on the red carpet:

Mare of Easttown is bloody cleaning up at the 2021 Emmy Awards! Evan’s co-star Julianne Nicholson won best supporting actress for her role in the series.

Meanwhile Kate Winslet is nominated for Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie and fingers and toes, Kate. Fingers and toes!