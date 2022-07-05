Actual, canonical Barbie Margot Robbie had her very own Barbie birthday cake on the set of the Barbie movie. Surely that’s peak Barbie? Regardless, as an Aussie child of the noughties I’m absolutely sick with jealousy.

Robbie turned 32 at the start of July, once again proving that July babies are absolutely winning. According to Page Six, celebrations were held on set and Margot was given a pink Barbie doll cake.

Robbie’s hubby Tom Ackerley also reportedly went on set to celebrate her birthday. One can only hope he was allowed to borrow one of Ryan Gosling’s Ken costumes for proper birthday celebrations. I’d be very tempted to steal those printed shorts from the set.

But obviously, the highlight of the celebrations was the cake. This cake was truly conjured by the psyche of my nine-year-old self.

The colours? The elegant skirt shape? The incredibly fun printed shirt-slash-swimsuit Barbie has going on?

Immaculate.

Margot Robbie celebrated her 32nd birthday with a Barbie-themed cake on set of ‘BARBIE.’ pic.twitter.com/OY0BgnwjgK — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 4, 2022

Page Six also reported Margot Robbie had a party hat and a box of donuts on set. All the essentials for a great brithday are right fkn there if you ask me.

And being serenaded by Ryan Gosling, Emma Mackey, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu and the rest of the Barbie cast? Potentially one of the only ways to make being sung “Happy Birthday” not a completely excruciating experience.

In case you’ve not been keeping up with the many, many Barbie movie updates, a plot synopsis for the film says: “a doll living in Barbieland is expelled for not being perfect enough and sets off on an adventure in the real world”. Give it all the Oscars in advance.

Who knows, maybe we’ll even get a cameo from a Barbie who’s been turned into a cake for the amusement of screaming children?

That might be just a little too horrifying though.

And look, while the film might not include Aqua’s bonafide 90’s banger “Barbie Girl”, I’m still betting on it being the biggest cinematic event of 2023.

Forget dressing up in suits and ties to see Minions: The Rise Of Gru. I’m going to be bringing a full, authentic Australian Women’s Weekly Barbie doll cake to snack on in the cinema.