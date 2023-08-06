Peep The Wholesome Vid Of Ryan Gosling Sending Greta Gerwig Dancing Barbies & Kens For Her Bday

Barbie director Greta Gerwig has received a personalised present from Ryan Gosling for her recent 40th birthday and it’s wholesome as shit.

Shared by the official Barbie TikTok account, Gerwig looks in disbelief (the good kind — she appears to be laughing) as a bunch of Kens start performing a choreographed dance for her.

There are a lot of boyband-inspired fist moves before the dancers start operating in a more robotic fashion (kinda like a plastic Barbie or Ken would) and Dua Lipa‘s “Dance The Night’ track takes over.

Right on cue, a bunch of animated Barbies start swarming in as the song hits. They all perform the rest of the song and yell, “Happy Brithday, Greta” at completion.

As she starts hugging the dancers to thank them for her present, you can hear someone say to Gerwig, “Guess who planned this.”

“I have no idea!” Gerwig replied.

“Think of bagpiper,” the person responds, before Gerwig immediately clicks on.

Gosling recently sent a bagpiper to a sleepover Greta was having with some of the other Barbie cast, as an apology for not being able to make it himself, according to an interview with British GQ.

“As Kens know…. Sometimes the only way to express your feelings is through song & dance!” the caption to the video read.

“Ken Ryan sent these special Barbies and Kens to start Greta’s birthday with all the feelings!!”

I may spontaneously combust if I hear “Dance the night” one more time in 2023 but otherwise this is a very cute and thoughtful gift for Gerwig, who turned 40 on August 4.

I like Ryan’s presents! Can he also send her one for the outstanding Barbie box office results? Please? If he hasn’t already, that is — kinda seems like the kind of person who would.

Image Source: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images