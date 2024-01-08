Here’s A Dump Of The Best Reactions From The 2024 Golden Globes That’ll Leave You In Stitches

The 2024 Golden Globes have blessed us with emotional moments, gossip and some of Hollywood’s best looks. But most importantly, it has given us another meme frenzy.

Every time a ‘yuge cultural event happens — no matter if it’s scandalous, tragic or happy — netizens will always find a way to make a meme out of the whole ordeal.

It’s honestly one of the best parts of this digital age and award season.

With 2024 kicking off with the Golden Globes, punters have come through, guns blazing, with their best memes inspired by the red carpet, speeches, actors, winners and losers.

So without further ado, here are the best reactions from the 2024 Golden Globes.

First up, of course, we’re getting some Golden Globes red carpet banter!!!

Comedian Jo Koy was completely obliterated for his opening monologue. Great watch if you need to cringe ASAP.

Punters aimed at Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet‘s PDA. Honestly, I thought this couple was donezo yonks ago, but here we are.

OFC there’s gonna be memes for the winners, alongside some brutal memes for those who missed out. *Cough* Bradley Cooper *cough*.

Jennifer Lawrence continues to be an iconic relatable queen at award shows.

Fans are sent into overdrive after Selena Gomez was spotted spilling mad tea to celeb bestie Taylor Swift.

That’s a wrap on the 2024 Golden Globes.

I’m heading to bed, good night! And an extra special good night to wifey and Golden Globe winner, Ayo Edebiri.

Image source: Getty Images / Sonja Flemming/CBS