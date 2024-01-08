Lily Gladstone Marks Historic Golden Globes Win By Speaking In Blackfoot During Victory Speech

The 2024 Golden Globes is done and dusted and it was certainly one to remember for a variety of reasons, including the fact that history was made as Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone became the first Indigenous woman to win Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama.

The talented Blackfeet actress took out the Golden Globe for her role in the critically acclaimed Martin Scorsese film.

As a brilliant way to mark her historic win, Gladstone honoured the Blackfeet Tribe by speaking in Blackfoot, before thanking her mom, “who, even though she’s not Blackfeet, worked tirelessly to get our language into our classroom so I had a Blackfeet language teacher growing up.”

She went on: “I’m so grateful I can speak even a little bit of my language, which I’m not fluent in, up here. Because, in this business, Native actors used to speak their lines in English, and the sound mixer would run them backwards to accomplish native languages on camera.”

Gladstone continued, “This is a historic win. It doesn’t belong to just me. I’m holding it right now. I’m holding it with all of my beautiful sisters in the film at the table over here, and my mother, standing on all of your shoulders.”

She then thanked Martin Scorsese and her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.

“You are all changing things. Thank you for being such allies.”

Gladstone concluded, “This is for every little rez kid come every little urban kid, every little Native kid out there who has a dream and is seeing themselves represented in our stories told by ourselves, in our own words, with tremendous allies and tremendous trust from within, from each other.”

Gladstone won for her portrayal of real-life figure Mollie Kyle, the Indigenous wife of World War I veteran Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio).

Killers of the Flower Moon tells the true story of the Reign of Terror in 1920s Oklahoma, which saw members of the Osage Nation murdered by a criminal ring who sought their oil and wealth.

Gladstone beat out several esteemed actresses in the category including Carey Mulligan (Maestro), Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall), Annette Bening (Nyad), Greta Lee (Past Lives) and Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla).

A huge win for Lily Gladstone and for all Indigenous folk!

