This Is What Jennifer Lawrence Was Mouthing To The Camera At The 2024 Golden Globes

Jennifer Lawrence captured the attention at the Golden Globes today, as crowds came together to ask: “what did she just say?”.

Yep, Lawrence was caught mouthing a message to the camera when she appeared on screen for her nomination for the award of best actress in a motion picture musical comedy.

She was nominated for her role as Maddie in the film No Hard Feelings.

As her name was read out she looked straight down the camera and said “If I don’t win, I’m leaving,”.

It was a competitive category, with Lawrence up against Fantasia Barrino for The Color Purple, Natalie Portman for May December, Alma Pöysti for Fallen leaves, Margot Robbie for Barbie and Emma Stone for Poor Things.

Ultimately, Emma Stone took home the prize.

However, Lawrence didn’t make good on the threat to leave and could be seen throwing her hands in the air and appearing to yell “mother!” as she joined in the applause for Stone.

Stone and Lawrence have reportedly been friends for years, and owe their relationship to Woody Harrelson, who worked with Stone on Zombieland in 2009 and Lawrence on the Hunger Games from 2012.

The awards continue and you can catch all the 2024 Golden Globes looks here or watch the livestream on Stan.

