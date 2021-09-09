Jennifer Lawrence, queen of tripping over at the Oscars, is pregnant with a little bebe (!!!!!!!!).

According to People mag, the Silver Linings Playbook star and her art gallery director hubby Cooke Maroney are expecting their first child together. That news was also confirmed by a representative for Lawrence.

The pair got married back in 2019, after eight months together. The wedding ceremony took place at a yuge mansion in Rhode Island, with celeb guests like momager Kris Jenner, angel Adele, icon Emma Stone and Amy Schumer all in attendance.

Speaking on Catt Sadler’s podcast, Naked with Catt Sadler, Lawrence Lawrence said Maroney is “the greatest human being [she’s] ever met”, which is hella cute if you ask me.

She continued: “It’s just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s — you know. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honoured to become a Maroney.”

Aww, manifesting a relationship like that for future me.

If you need a quick refresher about *that* J Law Oscars fall, I can tell you now it has nothing to do with that viral meme of Jason Derulo falling down the stairs (that image is actually fake btw).

In 2013, Jennifer Lawrence was on the way to accept her first ever Academy Award and sadly tripped up the stairs. It was very ~on brand~ for the star, whose made a career out of being the relatable girl-next-door.

So on brand, that CNN journalist Anderson Cooper even accused her of faking it last year. She, however, refuted that claim and even confronted him at a party over it.

“I’ll tell you what, I saw him at a Christmas party and I let him know. My friend told me a vein was bulging out of my eyes. He apologised. I think we’re good friends now,” she said on the Absolutely Not podcast.

So maybe the fall really was an accident? But one thing is for sure, the baby wasn’t.