Hell hath no fury like Jennifer Lawrence when you accuse her of pulling a stunt – just ask Anderson Cooper. This week, the actress revealed that she had a go at the famed journalist, after he suggested that her fall at the 2013 Oscars might have been faked.

As you may recall, Jennifer Lawrence was on her way to accept her first ever Academy Award, for Silver Linings Playbook, when she hurried up the stairs and took a tumble after getting caught up in the layers of her Christian Dior gown.

It was a painfully awkward moment for the actress, even more so given that she did not prepare a speech as she didn’t want to jinx her chances of winning. Nonetheless, the audience was sympathetic, and she copped a standing ovation as she made her way to the podium.

READ MORE Jennifer Lawrence's Oscars Vomit Was The Most Important Vomit Of All Time

Anderson Cooper, however, was not buying it, and she recalled during a recent appearance on the Absolutely Not podcast: “I saw him on CNN three days later saying, ‘Well she obviously faked the fall,’ and it was so devastating because it was this horrific humiliation to me.”

READ MORE Jennifer Lawrence Has A New Netflix Comedy On The Way After A Hot Sec Out Of The Limelight

She gave him a piece of her mind, however, adding:

“I’ll tell you what, I saw him at a Christmas party and I let him know. My friend told me a vein was bulging out of my eyes. He apologized. I think we’re good friends now. On my end, we’re all good. What I led with was, ‘Have you ever tried to walk up stairs in a ball gown? So then how do you know.’ He apologized immediately and said he didn’t know and gave this wonderful apology. I was all fired up…he probably told everyone I was a psycho.”

Jennifer Lawrence has signed on to star alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in the Netflix comedy series Don’t Look Up, and they’ll be joined by the likes of Timothee Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, Jonah Hill and Ariana Grande.