It’s been a hot second since I last wrote about Jennifer Lawrence. In [checks notes] February, 2018, Lawrence announced she was taking a break from acting to focus on activism. But now she’s back, and in absolutely no surprise whatsoever she’s headed to Netflix.

Lawrence will star in Don’t Look Up, a comedy written and directed by Adam McKay. You might not recognise that name, but you’ll know his films. He has an absolute slew of titles to his name including Vice, The Other Guys, The Big Short, Step Brothers, and Ant-Man.

So according to the presser, Don’t Look Up follows two low-level astronomers who embark on a media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy planet Earth.

A new Adam McKay comedy starring Jennifer Lawrence? It's happening. In DON'T LOOK UP, an asteroid is approaching Earth and it's up to two low-level astronomers to go on a massive media tour to warn the rest of mankind. — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) February 19, 2020

Well, alrighty then.

There’s yet to be an official release date for this flick, but Netflix says it’ll be out sometime later this year.

According to Variety, Lawrence has two other films up her sleeve. One is a recently wrapped untitled film for A24, which she also produced. The Academy Award winner will also star in and produce Mob Girl, directed by Paolo Sorrentino (The Young Pope), after she wraps up work on Don’t Look Up.

The film is based on the life of mob wife turned police informant Arlyne Brickman. Sounds badass.

In the meantime, you can find a couple of Lawrence’s flicks on Netflix. There is, of course, The Hunger Games trilogy, and Mother! which I still haven’t watched yet. It’s got a solid cast though – Javier Bardem, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jovan Adepo, Ed Harris, Domhnall Gleeson, and Kristen Wigg.