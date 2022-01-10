At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

In extreme Good News territory, Michaela Jaé ‘MJ’ Rodriguez has just become the first openly trans woman to win a Golden Globe.

The actress virtually took home the Golden Globe for Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Drama – for her role as Blanca in Pose, the HBO drama about the legendary ballroom scene in New York.

It’s a pretty historic achievement for not only Rodriguez but a testament to the tenacious talent of Black trans women around the world, which is something the actress is completely aware of.

Shortly after she learned that she won the award from one of the ceremony’s chaotic yet official tweets, the trailblazing actress shared a heartwarming statement.

“This is the door that is going to open the door for many more young talented individuals,” she said.

“They will see that it is more than possible. They will see that a young Black Latina girl from Newark, New Jersey, who had a dream to change the minds others would with love.

“Love wins. To my young LGBTQAI babies, we are here, the door is now open now reach the stars.”

Her post was also celebrated by fellow celeb icons of the LGBTIQA+ community including Courtney Act, Jameela Jamil, and Single All The Way star Philemon Chambers.

“So happy for you,” added RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Kim Chi.

“You deserve this. You had me crying, laughing, smiling and believing in every moment of Blanca’s journey.”

While we’re here, let’s all just take a moment to rewatch some of Rodriguez most iconic moments as Blanca.

First, there’s the time she stood up for herself in front of her boyfriend’s transphobic mother who expressed concerns about him dating a trans woman. Then there’s her irresistibly camp lip-sync to Whitney Houston singing ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ — to quote Miss Houston, her performance leaves me “so emotional”.

P.S. If you haven’t watched this masterpiece yet, you can catch it on Binge.

In other news, MJ Rodriguez’s Tick, Tick… Boom! co-star and the internet’s big-brain boyfriend Andrew Garfield also won the Golden Globe for Best Actor In A Musical/Comedy.

You can catch the rest of the winners from the Golden Globes 2022 here.