Selena Gomez has revealed her relationship with music producer Benny Blanco in what I can only describe as a medium-rare launch. It’s not exactly a hard launch but it’s firmer than a soft launch, so I’m moving into cooking metrics and won’t be taking any questions at this time.

Selena first confirmed the relo after some deep investigative work from pop culture X (formerly known as Twitter) account Pop Faction who posted a series of posts speculating that our Only Murders In The Building queen was off the market.

The post — which went live on Tuesday — was a deep dive into subtle clues Selena and Benny were dating, including the fact that Selena’s mum Mandy Teefey follows Benny on IG, that fact that Selena posted Benny’s cookbook to her Instagram Stories, and that this photo by Benny of a woman sleeping looks suspiciously like Selena.

Same, girl. (Image: Benny Blanco Instagram via Pop Faction)

On Friday, Selena decided to set the record straight by jumping into Pop Factions’ Instagram comments and writing “Facts.”



Simple, efficient, elegant.

But that’s not all.

A couple of hours after commenting and sending her fans absolutely bonkers, she posted this IG Story with a man who looks like Benny. No one was tagged in the post but that chin hair looks familiar.

(Image: Instagram / Selena Gomez)

Now, it’s important to note that Selena’s fans are particularly protective of her. After all, they’ve watched her grow up and date a bunch of different people who — if all rumours are believed — allegedly haven’t treated her too well. So some of her fans popped off in the comments with their opinion that Benny isn’t good enough for Selena and made some pretty unkind comments about his appearance.

Instead of just copping it, Selena decided to clap back replying to comments with things like “I feel bad for you” and “lol you don’t know me whatsoever”.

Get em’ queen!

“He is my absolute heart,” she wrote in a comment.

“Then why has be been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end,” she wrote in another.

“I don’t understand,” she said, in response to a fan who said they cared about her happiness.

“If you actually care about me. This is my happiest. If you don’t feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I’m done. If you can’t accept me at my happiest then don’t be in my life at all.”

Speculation that Benny and Selena were dating had been ramping up for a few weeks now. Not just because they’ve been interacting a heap on social media, but due to a photo of the photo Benny posted on his IG Stories of a note left by his “girlfriend”.

Huge Selena fans were quick to point out that the writing looked like Selena’s handwriting.

The pair have worked together on projects in the past. He’s credited as a producer on Selena’s song “I Can’t Get Enough” which was released in 2019.

Benny was mentored by producer Dr Luke —the producer Kesha filed a sexual assault lawsuit against in 2016 — and eventually signed to his production company. Since then, Benny has amassed a total of 29 songs which have hit number one in the United States.



Maybe we’ll see another Selena and Benny collab in 2024.