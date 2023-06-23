Kesha & Dr. Luke Release Joint Statement After Coming To A ‘Resolution’ In Their Legal Battle

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses rape.

Kesha and music producer Dr. Luke have reached a “resolution” following their long-standing legal battle.



In 2014, Kesha accused Dr. Luke, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwalk, of drugging and raping her. She alleged that he had sexually, physically, and emotionally abused her and wished to be removed from the contract she’d signed with Sony that forced her to work with him professionally. She also alleged that Dr. Luke raped singer Katy Perry, which Perry denied under oath in 2018.



Dr. Luke denied all allegations and filed a defamation lawsuit against Kesha for her claims.



In 2016, a judge dismissed Kesha’s sexual assault case against Dr. Luke, citing that the statute of limitations over her claims had expired. Which basically means that the alleged incident happened too long ago for legal proceedings to be initiated.



However, Luke’s defamation case against the singer continued. In 2020, New York Supreme Court Judge Jennifer G. Schechter sided with Dr. Luke in a partial summary judgement in which she found that Kesha’s allegation that Dr. Luke raped Katy Perry was a “false statement”.





Today, the pair announced they had reached a resolution and released a joint statement.

“Only god knows what happened that night,” Kesha said in the statement, released on their respective Instagrams.



“As I have always said, I cannot recount everything that happened. I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved,” she wrote, signing off “Kesha”.



In Luke’s statement, he continued to deny Kesha’s allegations.



“While I appreciate Kesha again acknowledging that she cannot recount what happened that night in 2005. I am absolutely certain that nothing happened. I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone,” he wrote.



“For the sake of my family, I have vigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years. It is time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life. I wish Kesha well,” he concluded, signing off “Dr. Luke”.



This year, Kesha released her fifth studio album Gag Order. While not explicit, the name and themes of fame, rage, and exploitation run deep throughout the pop album.



(Image Source: Getty / Axelle, FilmMagic & Instagram / Kesha @iiswhoiis)

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.



