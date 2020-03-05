I’m a firm believer that the cream always rises to the top, and Kesha‘s “Cannibal” renaissance, 10 years on from its original release, merely substantiates my belief.

In 2010, Kesha released “Cannibal” within her EP of the same name, and, well, the tune was greatly overshadowed by the likes of slapworthy bops “We R Who We R”, “Sleazy” and “Blow”. Kesha stans unanimously agreed that “Cannibal” didn’t receive the universal acclaim it deserved. ‘Twas a darn shame, because “Cannibal” was fierce as fuck, with some wild lyrics (à la”Now that I’m famous, you’re up my anus / Now I’m gonna eat you, fool.” Iconic.) 2010 simply wasn’t prepared for the greatness that was “Cannibal”.

Fast forward 10 years, when TikToker @ya.girl.bri.bri posted some “Cannibal” choreo to the tune a couple weeks back and ultimately launched a full-blown viral dance trend on the app.

Kesha even took part in the movement, posting a “Cannibal” duet with TikTok demigod Charli D’Amelio.

The song has now experienced an inspired streaming resurgence, which prompted Kesha to finally release an offical lyric video yesterday. You can’t help but stan a queen who capitalises on the moment.

The way Kesha invented ‘Tik Tok’ in 2010 and then came back to do it in 2020, yeah thats queen shit — Amanda Prior (@miss_aprior) February 26, 2020

“2010 wasn’t ready for this song,” YouTube user commented under the video. “Now it gets the recognition it deserves.” I tend to agree.

We recently sat down with the queen herself to dish about Mardi Gras, haters and ditching the dollar sign. Check it out below. And stream “Cannibal”.