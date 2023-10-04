Selena Gomez Addresses Dua Lipa Feud Rumours After Unfollowing Her & Sending Fans Into A Frenzy

With the end of the year on the horizon we’re all just trying to make it through the rest of 2023 unscathed. I’m staying hydrated, moisturised and quite frankly I do not have the capacity to entertain another celebrity feud. Why can’t we all just get along?! For all you messy bitches out there who were hoping for some tea on the potential feud between Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa, take a cold shower because there’s no drama here.

According to a new interview with Selena, she told Fast Company there are zero issues between her and the “Dance The Night” singer.

Back in June the internet immediately jumped to conclusions when Selena unfollowed Dua on Instagram. While this is usually a tell-tale sign that celebs are beefing, in this instance it was merely a case of some slippery fingers.

“It was an accident!” she told Fast Company.

“I was just cleaning up some of my Instagram. Then somebody called me and was like, ‘What happened with Dua?!’”

Look, I get it. Sometimes these things happen. One time I accidentally liked my ex’s new girlfriend’s Instagram post from 89 weeks ago and I’ve never known terror to wash over my body quite like it. Thankfully after a few cups of Rooibos tea my BPM returned to normal.

To make up for the faux pas Selena quickly hit the follow button and even fired off a grid post honouring Dua as an apology.

Elsewhere in her cover story with Fast Company, Selena touched on her ongoing contentious relationship with social media. She recalled deleting her Instagram account back in 2018 not long after she and Justin Bieber split for the final time. Just a few months after they broke up he began dating his now-wife Hailey Bieber.

“I had just gotten my heart broken,” she said.

“I didn’t need to see what everyone was doing. Then there were those moments of not feeling positive about how I looked because of what I’d see on Instagram. Wow, I wish my body looked like that.”

Sometimes you’ve got to protect your energy and the best way to do that is to make sure you don’t see loved-up pictures of your ex with their new partner.

Since then Selena has returned to social media and often uses her platform to spread messages of positivity, specifically via images like this one:

Selena Gomez in new photo. pic.twitter.com/d3l8B8j7qz — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 13, 2023

May she forever fill our feeds with inspiring posts of her wrapped in a blanket waiting for her husband to return from war.