If you’re anything like me and you’re constantly online, you might’ve noticed that your FYP has been overrun with Selena Gomez vs Hailey Bieber drama. Everyone is HOOKED on the goss. It’s just so darn juicy!

Selena and Hailey have always been rumoured to have some sort of beef, mostly because of their connection to teenage heartthrob Justin Bieber — with Selena dating him before he married Hailey.

However, it seems like tensions between Selena and Hailey are at boiling point with both parties throwing shade via sneaky comments on both TikTok and Instagram.

So if you’ve missed out on everything and you’re feeling a bit nosy, here’s a bite-sized timeline of Selena and Hailey’s (and everyone else who has chucked in their two cents) feud.

Here’s a timeline of Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber’s feud:

December 31, 2009: Justin Bieber serenades Selena Gomez on TV with his iconic bop ‘One Less Lonely Girl’

During a New Year’s Eve broadcast, Justin brings out Selena midway through his song “One Less Lonely Girl.” Obvi the stunt brought up dating rumours left, right and centre. It was basically the birth of Jelena.

February 27, 2011: Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are an official couple

Selena and Justin debut their relationship on the Vanity Fairs Oscars Party. This was the start of Hollywood’s most iconic relationships. Jelena stans, rejoice! One of those Jelena stans was Hailey, who posted in a now-deleted tweet, “I’m for sure 100% team #Jelena”.

Photos of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez cuddling and holding hands at Vanity Fair 2011 – Oscar Party pic.twitter.com/VYzAjB3G1i — ⚠️JELENA⚠️ (@memoriesbizzle) January 6, 2019

Starting with Hailey’s old tweets, let’s look back to her fangirling-era. This is when she was blatantly obsessed with J + S, but it was in fan/Stan way, not anything too intense. She would oftentimes tweet about them, but more often than not it was specifically towards Selena pic.twitter.com/X8NRgNEfvC — User (@user01161955) February 24, 2023

November 10, 2012: Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez breakup for the first time.

An insider told People that Selena and Justin had broken up due to “trust issues.”

“She broke up with him about a week ago… With them being apart so much it got complicated. She had some trust issues. It’s not easy, but the relationship needed to end,” the source told People.

August 27, 2014: Jelena is back on!

Rumours began to swirl that Selena and Justin are back together after Justin posted a bunch of throwback pics featuring his ex back in 2013. In December of 2013, Justin admitted in a radio interview that he still loves her.

On August 27 2014, Justin uploads a selfie of him and Selena. It’s back on, lads!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

November 6, 2014: Jelena is dead… again.

In a radio interview with Ryan Seacrest, Selena touches on her split for JB. “I support him [Justin]. I think I always will. I’m upset when he’s upset. I’m happy when he’s happy. I don’t want anything ever to happen to him, bad. It hurts me,” she said before joking about joining eHarmony. Slay.

December 2014: Hailey Baldwin (spoiler alert: now Hailey Bieber) has entered the picture.

Dating rumours between Hailey and Justin began to kick off after the pair were spotted hanging out in L.A. Hailey told E! News that they’re just “good friends”.

“We have just stayed close and there’s nothing more to it than that,” Hailey told E! when she was asked about the rumours.

November 21, 2015: Justin Bieber is spotted serenading Selena Gomez, again.

A fan uploads a video where Justin publicly serenades Selena with the iconic song, “My Girl” by The Temptations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsey Smith | Photographer & Creative Director (@itslindssmith)

December 31, 2015: Justin Bieber uploads a pic of him kissing Hailey Baldwin.

Litch-erally a month after the beautiful serenade, JB posts this pic of him macking on with Hailey. Oop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

March 1, 2018: Jelena might be back!

Rumours begin to swirl that Jelena is back on after Selena posted a photo with a polaroid of Justin on his B-day.

Justin and Selena kissing in that polaroid

I NEED TO SEE IN HQ PLS pic.twitter.com/H5v7q0oExE — lila (@VMINPATHY) March 1, 2018

March 8, 2018: They were lying, Jelena is dead.

A source close to Justin told People that the pair were never “officially back together.”

“They weren’t getting along and decided to take a break,” the source said. “It doesn’t seem like a big deal and they will probably be fine soon again.”

June 2018: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin get married.

After being with Selena, Justin and Hailey rekindled their relationship. In July of the same year, Hailey and Justin got engaged.

The pair then went on to get married in September at a Manhattan courthouse. She’s Mrs Hailey Bieber now!

Hailey and Justin then had a second ceremony, which was super lush.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

September 30, 2022: Hailey Bieber addresses rumours that she “stole” Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez.

Speaking to the Call Her Daddy podcast, Hailey got candid about her marriage to Justin and where she stands with his long-term ex, Selena. In the interview, she was asked if Justin was with her at the same time he was with Selena, which Hailey denied.

“I would never—it’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship. I would just never do that. I was raised better than that. I’m not interested in doing that, and I never was. I think that there are situations where you can still kind of have back and forth with someone but even that was not the situation,” She said.

She also revealed that she has spoken to Selena since she married Justin, saying “it’s all respect, it’s all love” between them.

November 2, 2022: Selena Gomez drops her documentary My Mind & Me.

Towards the end of 2022, Selena dropped her tell-all doco My Mind & Me, which follows Selena and her struggles in the limelight. Selena also touches on her relationship with Justin Bieber and their breakup.

When she was discussing her track “Lose Yourself to Love Me” Selena jumped right into the meaning of the song, which was obvi her whirlwind romance with JB. “I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever and then just forgetting everything at the drop of a hand, it was really confusing,” Selena said. “But I just think that needed to happen and ultimately it was the best thing that ever happened to me.”

November 3, 2022: Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber pose together ending feud rumours.

Hailey and Selena basically broke the internet after they posed for a photo together at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ annual Gala. It was a cultural reset for the girlies who had been through it (the Jelena/Jailey drama) since day one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ty (@tyrellhampton)

January 3, 2023: Selena Gomez gets body-shammed online for her holiday pics.

Despite being public about her insecurities surrounding her lupus and bipolar disorder, people still spoke about her body after paparazzi shared photos of her during a holiday in Cabo.

Selena Gomez looks gorgeous as she poses for paparazzi in Cabo. https://t.co/hRkqWb03hk — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 2, 2023

January 9, 2023: Hailey Bieber posts a TikTok. This becomes the catalyst of the current Selena Gomez V Hailey Bieber drama.

A couple of days after the Selena body-shaming debacle, Hailey and her friends (including Kendall Jenner) post a TikTok lipsyncing the audio, “I’m not saying she deserves it, but God’s timing is always right!”

The TikTok was quickly deleted but OFC the internet girlies screen-record and reposted it, calling out Hailey for being shady.

January 11, 2023: Hailey Bieber responds to fans who are calling her out for her shady behaviour and Selena Gomez responds.

Riri’s Tea on TikTok reposted Hailey’s original video asking if it was a message to someone *cough* *cough* Selena. In response, Hailey commented on the video, writing, “I never comment on this type of thing but we were just having a girls night and did a random TikTok sound for fun. It’s not directed at anyone.”

Selena then responded to Hailey’s TikTok via commenting on another video that discusses the beef. Selena wrote, “It’s ok! I don’t let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone!x”

February 23, 2023: Kylie Jenner enters the chat.

Selena’s content on TikTok is packed with skits, lifestyle and beauty. In one TikTok, Selena talked about how she “accidentally over laminated her eyebrows.”

In a random, unprovoked, shady turn of events. Kylie Jenner, who is super close to Hailey, posted an Instagram Story with a caption that reads, “This was an accident???” The story was then followed by a closeup pic of Hailey and her eyebrows over Facetime.

After Selenators (Selena stans) called out Kylie’s post, the reality TV star spoke out via a TikTok comment section, labelling the so-called shade as “reaching.” Kylie also said that she “didn’t see Selena’s eyebrow post.”

Selena replied to Kylie’s comment, writing, “It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”

Kylie Jenner denies mocking Selena Gomez’s eyebrows. pic.twitter.com/edyQ9HQhxq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 23, 2023

February 24, 2023: Selena Gomez takes a break from socials and defends superstar bestie, Taylor Swift.

In a TikTok live, Selena announced that she would be “taking a second from social media,” telling fans, “This is a little silly and I’m 30.”

A video of Hailey gagging at Taylor Swift began to make its rounds on TikTok. In Taylor’s defence, Selena commented on the TikTok, “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game.”

Selena Gomez shows support for Taylor Swift under a resurfaced video of Hailey Bieber gagging after Taylor is mentioned. pic.twitter.com/uMl7VsgVq3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 23, 2023

February 28, 2023: Hailey Bieber gets called out for seemingly throwing shade at Selena Gomez again.

Hailey reposted an IG story from the Style and The Beach which featured Hailey’s makeup brand, Rhode. In the video, Hailey used “Calm Down” by Rema, but not the version that features Selena Gomez.

Fans took this post as Hailey shading Selena.

hailey bieber did not just post an instagram story with the og version of calm down… she’s literally fucking obsessed with selena gomez! pic.twitter.com/eXZhbie8Jh — 𝐜🧩 (@sweeterheavens) February 27, 2023

As the drama unfolds on the internet, Hailey and Kylie have lost a bunch of followers.

The whole drama is really giving 2010s core, and that whole couple of years were a hot mess. Here’s hoping Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber can one day patch things up with Selena Gomez, but I’m not holding my breath.