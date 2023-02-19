We’re only two months into 2023 and Selena Gomez has once again had to respond to dickheads who think it’s OK to shame her for her weight.

Yes, I’m fuming. How could you guess?

Gomez took to TikTok Live to share how the medication she takes to treat her lupus causes her weight to fluctuate.

“I tend to hold a lot of water weight and that happens very normally. And then when I’m off of it I tend to lose weight,” she said.

The fact she even had to open up about the side effects of her medication because of some nasty, nosy Nellies has angered me to no fucking end, I tell you.

Gomez also took the TikTok Live as an opportunity to send some stoonin’ words of encouragement to her fans, and affirm that her health is her main priority.

“I just want people to know that you’re beautiful and you’re wonderful and yeah, we have days where maybe we feel like shit,” she said.

“I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself and my medications are important, and I believe they are what helps me.

“So yeah, not a model — never will be. And I think they’re awesome, mind you, but I’m just definitely not that.”

As someone who spent most of her teenage years in and out of hospital due to an eating disorder which refused to quit, this made me tear up. I can’t tell you how many medications I refused to take because I was terrified that they would make me gain weight — sure, an antidepressant would relieve my debilitating depression, but what use would it be if it made me gain a few kilos?

It sounds cheesy but given the fact women can’t even breathe without being judged, shamed or criticised for their appearance, it’s nice to see Gomez acknowledge that she would rather be healthy above anything else.

She ended the live video by thanking her fans for their ongoing support and politely telling body-shamers to STFU.

“Thanks for supporting me and understanding. And if not, go away. Because honestly, I don’t believe in shaming people for their body or anything,” she said.

Go off, queen.

Selena Gomez goes live on TikTok to address comments about her body.



She talks about her health, medication for lupus and how they affect her body. pic.twitter.com/19hr7XkiFm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 16, 2023

Except for the fact it’s fucking abhorrent to shame anyone for their weight, what makes this even more upsetting is that Gomez has opened up about her mental health on myriad occasions, as well as the complications she’s battled following her lupus diagnosis.

She even recently released a documentary, My Mind and Me, which has given folks a raw insight into her mental health journey and the dark places she visited amid her rise to stardom.

Can people just fucking leave her alone?